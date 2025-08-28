The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
15

PODCAST: Today’s Show Is A Show That, Sadly, Will Piss Most Everyone Off

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Aug 28, 2025
11
15
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Another school shooting. More American children gunned down. And neither side, neither the left nor the right, no matter how well intentioned many of them are, are prepared to deal with the hard truths we must deal with if we want to actually try to stop these mass shootings in America from happening.

Thank you

Cat
,
Bob B.
,
Yanni Hamburger
,
Dianne K
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture