The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
34

Tish James Indicted, Trump Gives Qatar a Military Base on U.S. Soil, Epstein Cover-Up Unfolds — What’s Next?

A recording from Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Mike Nellis's avatar
Joe Walsh
and
Mike Nellis
Oct 10, 2025
9
34
Share
Transcript
Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture