Hey. If you’re running for office in 2028, or even in 2026, guess what? It’s your job to convince the American people that the Constitution, the rule of law, and democracy matter.

You're a candidate.

You're running for office.

You're a member of Congress.

You're a governor.

Whatever you are—an elected official or candidate—right now, it's your job to explain what we mean when we say, “Democracy is hanging by a thread.” Or when we say, “The rule of law and the Constitution are endangered right now because of the guy in the White House.”

I get really pissed off when supposedly smart political people and consultants in my new party—plenty of Democrats and Democratic consultants—tell me and other Democrats, “Hey, hey, focus on affordability, how much shit costs. Focus on rising inflation and how that makes Americans feel. Focus on things that matter. Focus on crime on our streets. Focus on bread-and-butter issues that the American people can understand and relate to.”

And I get all of that, but democracy, the rule of law, and the Constitution should matter to the average American, too.

In fact, they should matter more.