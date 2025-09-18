My MAGA brothers and sisters have told me for years that the thing they feared the most was a tyrant in the White House who would threaten their Constitutional rights. And I was 100% with them on that.

But now, they’re high-fiving each other because late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel was forced out of his job by a government that didn’t like what he said.

My friends, that is tyranny.

And so I have to ask, my MAGA friends: did you ever really care about free speech? Or was it all just a big act?