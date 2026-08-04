The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
6h

Thank you for the article, Mr. Walsh. I acknowledge that we have not hand a Congress in 18 months. Tomorrow I go vote for democrats down the ballot in Ks. Kansas may flip this year.

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George Goley's avatar
George Goley
7h

Congress to date has refused to do its job(s) instead deferring entirely to the executive. True.

I will be very curious to see if that changes enough after November’s elections.

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