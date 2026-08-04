We don’t have a Congress.

We don’t have a Congress.

We don’t have a Congress.

We don’t have a Congress.

For the past 18 months and 14 days, we haven’t had a Congress.

For the past 18 months and 14 days, we haven’t had a Congress.

I do believe I was the very first to publicly make these statements — “We don’t have a Congress,” “From the moment Donald Trump was sworn in, Congress ceased to be,” and “This is what America looks like without a legislative branch.” And in fact, if I had a dollar for every time these past 18 months and 14 days I said any of the above, I’d be a pretty damn wealthy guy by now.

I think I first said “We don’t have a Congress” the first week of Trump’s presidency, when he mounted a blitzkrieg of lawless, corrupt, and unconstitutional actions and executive orders, and Democrats sat around dumbfounded, and the Republican-led Congress either turned the other way, sheepishly smiled, or eagerly joined right in with Trump’s assault on our democracy, our institutions, and the rule of law.

It became clear to me just a few days into Trump’s presidency that when Republicans raised their right hands to take their oaths of office on January 3, 2025, to uphold and defend the Constitution — an oath I took a number of years earlier and still consider one of the most consequential things I’ve ever done — what these Republicans actually did was take an oath to uphold and defend Donald Trump instead.

Republicans, that January morning, actually pledged not to be an independent branch of the federal government, but instead pledged to be subservient to and work for the president. They told the world that, as long as Trump was president, Congress would cease to be.

And that’s exactly what this Republican-led Congress has done these past 18 months and 14 days — they’ve either ignored or actively participated in every ignorant, lawless, cruel, dishonest, anti-democratic, un-American, fascist, corrupt, and unconstitutional thing Trump has done. They’ve let Trump be a dictator, a tyrant. The very thing we in the Tea Party always said we feared.

Which brings me to this Monday. We wake up to, among so many other terrible headlines and developments, this news item:

JUST IN: Trump Media officially launches “Truth API,” giving clients faster access to President Trump’s Truth Social posts for up to $100,000/month. — Polymarket (@Polymarket)

Insider trading. Right out in the open. Trump selling insider information on government actions he’s gonna take, corporations he’s gonna boost, you name it, to anyone willing to pay $100,000 a month. Just add it to the mountain full of obscene public corruption Trump has engaged in so far in just 18 months.

And I’ve been bombarded all day by that familiar question: “Joe, how can he do this? This is insider trading. It’s illegal. He’s using his office to sell access. How can he do this, Joe? It’s illegal. It’s wrong!”

To which my answer to each and every follower who’s flummoxed by how Trump can get away with this insider trading is — “WE DON’T HAVE A CONGRESS.”

Trump can use his office to sell insider information because he knows Congress won’t do a damn thing about it. He knows Congress won’t look into it, won’t investigate it, won’t hold hearings or conduct oversight on it — nothing. Trump can do this because he KNOWS we don’t have a Congress. It’s fundamentally the legislative branch’s duty to hold the executive accountable and put checks and balances on the executive branch.

He also knows, by the way, that his voters don’t give a damn about it.

It’s really this simple. This is just one aspect — a corrupt tyrant — of what America looks like without a Congress.

And if you care at all about this, then please forget in November what you might think of the Democratic Party — you must vote to put Democrats back in control of the House and the Senate. If ONLY to investigate and stop all of Trump’s public corruption. If ONLY to bring back Congress.

Joe

BE BRAVE,

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