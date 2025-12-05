Source: AFP

When you think of a “populist,” what springs to mind? Political extremes, right? Most people probably picture a staunch progressive delivering a fiery anti-capitalism speech, or Donald Trump railing against the “elites” at a red-hat MAGA rally. Populism has become shorthand for anger (sometimes righteous, but often not), disruption, and anti-establishment fervor.

But here’s the thing: populism isn’t an ideology. It’s really a style, which is why it works across the political spectrum. A populist is someone who is brash, relatable, unfiltered, charismatic—someone who sounds like a normal human being instead of a talking-point robot. A non-politician politician. And God knows, in this moment, people are starving for authenticity like that.

Listening to Sen. Mark Kelly punch back at Trump and Pete Hegseth earlier this week got me thinking about this concept. I was struck by the fact that, in that moment, Kelly channeled the kind of voice necessary to win nationally and, most importantly, the kind of voice that can restore our social contract. We need someone who is responsible, serious, moderate, decent, and service-minded—but who has a tough, take-no-bullshit approach understood by regular folks.

What we need is a centrist populist. At first glance, it sounds like a contradiction. Centrist politics conjure up images of bland technocrats, committee chairs, compromise-for-the-sake-of-compromise. The establishment. Populism is raw, emotional, pissed off. Can these two ever coexist?

I believe they can. And we desperately need them to.