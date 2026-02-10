The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChelleAnna's avatar
ChelleAnna
3h

WTH?? Christians “grifting” a savior should have been our first clue… 45 never wins. This is his “Reagan ‘Reject! Revenge Regime “ 2.0. The elite was NOT “right or left”. The Gibber REJECTED the GRIFTER. This is all literally my worst nightmare and yet?? Not a single bug is surprising!!! They don’t really have “faith” if they are still… chasing a savior…🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply
Share
Jessica LeCroy's avatar
Jessica LeCroy
2h

TEXAS is dangerous!

Texas has become a cesspool of extremists Republicans. Every religious person (Jews, Christians, Hindu…) needs to denounce these inflammatory ads. It plays right into Hamas’s hands by radicalizing those who otherwise would enter mainstream American ideals of tolerance and religious freedom.

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/02/10/us/politics/texas-muslims-republicans.html?unlocked_article_code=1.LFA.QsJp.WsGw_IZxbqZm&smid=nytcore-ios-share

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture