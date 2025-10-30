The most powerful animating force in my former political party is white Christian nationalism.

Man, that’s difficult for me to say. I was a Republican my whole life up until five years ago. Ran for Congress as a Republican. Ran for President as a Republican. Born and raised a Catholic kid. I’m Christian through and through. For me to say that the most animating force, the most powerful force in my former political party right now is white Christian nationalism, is stunning to me. And it’s scary.

We have two major political parties in this country. One of these parties is fueled by, growing by, influenced by white Christian nationalism, as reflected in this administration. The people around Donald Trump—the people pushing Project 2025, Stephen Miller, Russ Vought, JD Vance, all the Heritage Foundation people, the people in power, the people in control—are people who believe in white Christian nationalism. That should send a shiver down the back of everybody reading this.

And let’s be clear really quickly: Christian nationalism is antithetical to Christianity. Christian nationalism says that America should be formally a Christian nation. A Christian nation. Christians should be in charge. Our government should be run by Christians. Christianity should be the official state religion of America. That’s what Christian nationalists believe.

It’s also antithetical to America, where we have freedom of religion. We don’t have a state religion. Anybody in America can be Catholic, Christian, Jew, Muslim, atheist, you name it. That’s why Christian nationalism is so scary. And on top of that, you throw in white Christian nationalism? Even scarier.

Have you seen these?

The Department of Labor—our government, under Trump—put these out a couple days ago as part of its new social media ad campaign. Pictures, posters, and memes with slogans like “Restoring the American Dream,” “Americans First,” “Power the Golden Age,” “Build Your Homeland’s Future,” “Make America Skilled Again,” “Your Nation Needs You,” “Blue Collar Boom,” and on and on, all have a picture of a white man. A young, white, Aryan-looking man. A white Christian man.

Every one of these pictures in the Department of Labor’s new social media campaign—with all of these catchy slogans and with all of them highlighting that same white, blonde, angelic-looking face—is stuff our government is putting out. It’s as if that’s the only kind of person who lives in this country, or the only kind who should live in this country, or the only kind who’s going to make America great again.

People in Trump’s government believe the only way America will be great again is if white Christian men are in charge, because only white Christian men can make this country great again. You want to “build America’s future”? There’s a young, Anglo-Saxon man. This is not by accident. A “blue collar boom” in America? There’s a white, Christian-looking man. This is not by accident.

This is your government and my government in the Department of Labor—just one federal department of your government and my government—putting out white Christian nationalist bullshit.

This is scary shit. We’ve got white, black, brown, all kinds of people in this country. We’ve got Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, non-believers, all kinds of people in this country. Men, women, gay, straight, transgender, all kinds of people in this country. But Trump’s Department of Labor puts out memes, pictures, posters, and graphics only showing white Christian men. White Christian nationalism is driving my former political party right now.

To be clear, Trump is just a vehicle for this stuff. Donald Trump doesn’t believe in anything but Donald Trump. Donald Trump doesn’t believe in or know what Christianity is. Donald Trump probably doesn’t even know what white Christian nationalism is. Donald Trump is a vehicle. But the people around Trump, the base of the Republican Party, and a huge percentage of the Christian Evangelical vote in this country want America to be a white Christian place.

I don’t know what it’s going to take to wake folks up to this—folks who aren’t young, handsome, white, Christian men. This is our government. Your tax dollars are paying for what the Department of Labor is putting out there via social media. Your tax dollars and my tax dollars are paying for them to push white Christian nationalism. This is antithetical to what America is, and it is driving and fueling my former political party.

Anybody who’s not a white Christian male ought to be outraged, and every white Christian male in this country ought to begin to get outraged. Wake up to this. Christian nationalism: ugly enough. White Christian nationalism? A whole lot uglier.

