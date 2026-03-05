My God. It’s a headline that should be the biggest fucking news item of the day. Here’s the headline: This morning, the Justice Department chose which Epstein files you would see, and they left out the Trump ones, per The Wall Street Journal.

In fact, this should be the biggest Epstein files story yet. What we all sort of knew, what we all sort of surmised, what we all believed is true—the Justice Department was picking and choosing when it came to the Epstein files what we all would see. And the Justice Department was making sure that you and I wouldn’t see any of the files with Trump’s name, Trump’s involvement, or any of the Trump mentions in the files.

I understand that Trump launched an illegal and unconstitutional war in Iran. I get that. That’s big, big news. I understand that we found out today that manufacturing losses last year were even greater than we knew. And that’s a big, big story. I understand that every day, if you’re paying attention, every single day, we’re privy to hundreds of examples of ICE, these masked federal thugs lawlessly roaming our streets, terrorizing immigrants and citizens. I understand, because I speak to this so much, what a big daily story ICE is.

But my God, people. We found out this morning that what we always believed is true. Per The Wall Street Journal, the Justice Department has purposely been keeping files from you. The Justice Department is playing politics with these Epstein files. The Justice Department has done everything they can do to make sure you don’t see a file with Trump’s name in it.

This should be kind of like the final cap on the whole Epstein story, the Epstein files scandal. So it’s true. So the President of the United States ordered the Justice Department to keep his name hidden. Do you understand—and I’m an old guy—but do you understand that there would have been a day where this alone, this story alone, that the President of the United States ordered the Justice Department to keep his name hidden from the Epstein files, would have been enough to remove a President from office back in the day? The President of the United States is utterly politicizing the Justice Department, taking over the Justice Department, turning the Justice Department into his own law firm.

And this headline, the Justice Department chose which Epstein files you’d see and which ones you wouldn’t see. Yeah, go ahead. Impeach Pam Bondi. Fire Pam Bondi. Get rid of Pam Bondi. But what this headline reveals, what this Wall Street Journal story confirms, is it’s not Pam Bondi. The President of the United States ordered the Justice Department to do this. This just confirms that the Justice Department, which is supposed to be working for you and me, defending the rule of law, standing up for the Constitution, for the past year and a month, it’s been doing nothing but protecting Donald Trump.

Back in the day, this would have been a generational scandal: the President of the United States telling the Justice Department what to do, and the Justice Department, not paying attention to the law, not paying attention to that wall between justice and politics, that wall that says everybody is treated equally under the law, and nobody is above the law. This President just blows that wall down, picks an Attorney General, and says, “You work for me. You don’t work for the American people. You don’t work for the law. You don’t work for justice. You don’t work for the Constitution. Pam Bondi, you work for me.” And she’s done it.

I am saddened beyond belief. This is the biggest Epstein files story yet. It dropped actually last night in The Wall Street Journal, confirming what we all sensed. None of this has been on the up and up. None of this is based on any sense of justice. It’s an absolute government cover-up initiated, ordered, and orchestrated by the President of the United States, and the Attorney General is doing everything he asks her to do. In a healthy country, in a healthy America, Pam Bondi would be gone, and Donald Trump would be removed from office.

My God. We have just so fallen as a people. We’ve so fallen as media. We’ve so normalized corruption and lawlessness to the point where this headline—the Justice Department chose which Epstein files you’d see and left out the Trump ones—this headline barely makes any news. Shame on all of us.

