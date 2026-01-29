You know, probably from the beginning of time, certainly since Donald Trump first came on the scene 10 years ago, I’ve called him the biggest sore loser in all of human history, the biggest crybaby in all of human history, the biggest victim, the biggest complainer. Donald Trump’s a crybaby. He’s a sore loser.

He’s the antithesis of, for all of us who’ve had kids, what we teach our kids, what we taught our kids, especially when they engaged in any sort of athletic competition. You play your heart out. You do your best. You’re a good sport. You give it your all. But somebody wins, and somebody loses. And if you lose, you congratulate the winning team.

Remember when we were all kids—or when your kids were kids—at the end of a soccer game, or hockey game, or any kind of a game or match, you’d line up the winners and the losers, and they’d shake hands? And the winners were good sports, and the losers congratulated the winners. The losers acknowledged that they played their best, that they played their hearts out. They did all they could, but the other team won.

Donald Trump is the exact opposite of that. Donald Trump is the kind of kid who never, ever, ever stood in line, shook hands, and congratulated the winners. The problem is, Donald Trump, probably from the time he came out of the womb, was never taught to be a good sport. Nobody ever taught him to be respectful. Nobody ever taught him to be a good loser and a good winner.

And see, the scary thing is, the dude’s in the most powerful office in the country again. So the biggest sore loser in all of human history, the biggest poor loser in all of human history—and that’s what I’ve called him forever—also happens to be the most powerful person on the planet, the President of the United States.

And it makes me feel good to take that shot at him, because he is the biggest crybaby who’s ever lived. He is a sore loser. He is a victim. Man, he would dry up and wither away if he couldn’t play the victim. If Donald Trump couldn’t play the victim, Donald Trump would just wither away and die.

Why am I ranting about this? And say, why is this my Meltdown this January 28th? Because I just saw that the FBI, via a search warrant, raided a Georgia election hub outside of Atlanta. Yeah, you heard me right. Because they want to investigate 2020 election fraud—the FBI, our FBI, your FBI, my FBI. Today, they raided an election hub down outside of Atlanta, Georgia. All part of some investigation into 2020 election fraud.

Bullshit. It’s all bullshit.

We’re here again because for six years, this guy has never been able to accept the fact that he lost an election. He still won’t acknowledge that. And now he’s got the resources of our FBI raiding election hubs down in Georgia.

It’s not funny, but in a way, I wish I didn’t get so wrapped up in this and so passionate about this. And I could just sit back and point my finger and laugh. Laugh at us all. Laugh at everybody who voted for him. “Look what you did! You voted for the biggest fucking sore loser in all of human history! He’s still trying to say the 2020 election was stolen! What a fucking joke! Look what you put in the White House! He’s using the FBI to still prove something that didn’t happen, just to make himself feel better!”

But it’s not funny. And I can’t just sit back and say that. The FBI is the top law enforcement organization in the world. They’ve got really important things to do here and abroad. And because one 79-year-old fucking crybaby refuses to do what every other presidential candidate in American history has done—lose an election, accept the loss, concede that you lost, congratulate the winner, and move on—because this horrible 79-year-old joke of a human being can’t do that, we’re spending government resources on some sham fake investigation just to make him feel better, to soothe his feelings. It’s fucking scary. It’s dangerous.

I mean, again, I confess, with everything ICE is doing, with everything else going on in the country, this headline today, this FBI raid of a Georgia election hub investigating 2020 election fraud, I gotta admit, I did a double take. I didn’t get it right away. I had to go back in my time machine and remember what? Oh, yeah…the 2020 election. Why? Oh, yeah…Trump’s fucking outrageous lie about a stolen election. With everything going on in the country right now, I was a little startled by this story today.

But shame on him, and shame on all of the enablers who’ve allowed him to keep that stolen election lie out there. Here we are six years later. And, again, it’s all his revenge, his retribution. He’s investigating his political enemies. He’s trying to shut up people who disagree with him. This is just all the revenge and retribution for years, and now he’s going to do whatever he can to “prove” he won the 2020 election.

Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Today, six years later, zero fucking evidence of fraud.

And this is a farce. This is a joke.

But it’s serious. Because this great, good, decent country put the biggest sore loser in all of human history, the biggest crybaby in all of human history back in the White House. So we’ve given him all of the power and all of the tools, so he can turn the Justice Department into his own personal law firm, and he can order the FBI to go down to Georgia and fucking raid an election facility down there. All to make this fucking crybaby feel better.

Just horrible. I’m Joe Walsh.

Be brave,

