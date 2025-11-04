The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

xencindy
xencindy
xencindy
9m

Back when I was involved in party politics, I knew many people from the other side who agreed with me on 90% of the issues, and were open to compromise on the rest. Those days are gone, but they need to return.

Karen Horwitz
Karen Horwitz
29mEdited

Who cares as long as you’re working to restore democracy you’re what this country needs. We need honest public servants, not party loyalist as that’s what destroyed us —particularly Democrats whose loyalty to the teachers unions, who out of fear helped fascist-like administrators hijack our schools. They helped turn the soul of our nation—education—into these fascists’ treasure chests rather than producing citizen and community. Check out WhiteChalkCrime.com and EndTeacherAbuse.org if you want to understand what our schools have turned into. Read my memoir of my teaching days A Graver Danger and you’ll know what a leader needs to do to restore democracy because it explains what unraveled it.

Our next leader must forget about parties and focus on how we lost democracy or they’ll get caught up in loyalty over democracy. Party loyalty is the crack that allowed Trump in.

