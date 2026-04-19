The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Murray Smart's avatar
Murray Smart
6h

Do NOT forget the Jared Kushner connections to the BILLIONAIRE owner of the Chile mining company that has been given the green light to mine in the area of the Minnesota Boundary Waters Canoe Area of America!!! Surprise, surprise, surprise......... (And just wait until this Corrupt Regime NOW opens ALL of America's PUBLIC LANDS to the BILLIONAIRES!!!). The CORRUPTION NEVER ENDS with these Blood $$$$$$ Suckers.........

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
4h

Thank you for the article, Mr. Walsh. Idiotic people. We had a problem here with children on the phones with porn sites . There parents were angry, as Trump comment to them was so what? They told me this. Children should be cherished. They don’t need to learn about the scum on these porn sites. Trump hates were being burned, as were Trump, flags, no one parent should even have to put up with a horrible situation. The comments of Inept President is bad enough.

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