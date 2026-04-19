Those guys in the blue coats in the background would be appalled. (Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ten jerks this week—one more sign of how relentlessly corrupt, cruel, and just plain stupid this administration is. Let’s get into it. While Donald Trump wages a war in Iran, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. have backed Powerus, a defense drone company selling interceptors to Gulf nations—nations under enormous pressure to please the President. Sen. Elizabeth Warren put it plainly: Trump’s sons are cashing in on the war their father started. And then there’s Jared Kushner’s breathtaking conflict of interest: simultaneously serving as Trump’s “Special Envoy for Peace” and soliciting billions from monarchies in the Gulf. The whole family is one big racket. Kudos to Rep. Jamie Raskin for launching a sweeping probe into it.

Pope Leo XIV—the first American Pope and a true hero—said this week that followers of Jesus are “never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.” JD Vance, who’s been a Catholic for all of seven years, warned him to “be careful” about theology. Lol. Meanwhile, border czar Tom Homan, a self-described lifelong Catholic, told Leo to “leave politics alone” and that the Church “doesn’t know what they’re talking about” on immigration. And then there’s Fox News host and apparently ex-Catholic Sean Hannity, who said, “The President is correct. The Pope is wrong.” Three Catholic men publicly lecturing the head of the church about morality. The gall is mind-blowing.

The Atlantic reported this week, based on interviews with more than two dozen people, that FBI Director Kash Patel drinks to the point of obvious intoxication in front of colleagues, is frequently absent or unreachable, and once had a full-on “freak-out” when he couldn’t log into his computer—convinced he’d been fired. Officials called his behavior “a national-security vulnerability,” especially alarming given the ongoing war with Iran. Patel’s response? Threaten to sue the magazine. If the reporting is false, sue. But the fact that people deep inside the FBI are this concerned says everything about who’s running the bureau right now.

An AP investigation found this week that in its frenzied hiring spree to double its force to 12,000 agents, ICE deployed some recruits before their background checks were even complete. Among those hired were people with prior misconduct lawsuits and other sketchy issues. A former ICE academy instructor testified that training on use of force and the rights of protesters was cut. The result? A surge force armed with guns and less training, sent into American communities. The shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti are what happens when accountability disappears from the hiring process. As intended.

Students from an Arizona high school who recently walked out in protest of ICE were approached by an armed counter-protester wearing a full face mask. Turns out, it was Phoenix Police Sgt. Dusten Mullen, who told local Chandler officers his plan was to let the kids assault him so he could have them all arrested. A Chandler councilman called it manufactured chaos designed to entrap teenagers. Mullen is currently on paid administrative leave. The true definition of a jerk.

The Trump Justice Department has moved to erase the seditious conspiracy convictions of 12 Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders—men juries found had orchestrated a violent plot to stop the transfer of power on January 6th. They’d already been pardoned. Now Trump’s DOJ is trying to wipe the convictions from the books entirely, calling these prosecutions “weaponized.” Former Metropolitan Police Ofc. Michael Fanone, who suffered a heart attack after being tased by a rioter that day, had the right response: “These were traitors to this country.” The DOJ used to agree.

During congressional testimony this week, Health and Human Services Sec. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., denied making remarks that exist on tape—telling Rep. Terri Sewell he “didn’t even know” what the word “re-parenting” meant, despite a 2024 recording in which he said Black children on ADHD medication should be taken to rural “wellness farms” to be re-parented. There is video, Bobby. Also this week: his vaccine hearing revealed a 675% spike in measles cases since he took over health policy. He’s not just dangerous; he’s a liar who gets caught on tape and still won’t admit it. And he’s a fucking weirdo, too.

For the fourth time since the U.S. began bombing Iran, Sen. John Fetterman voted against a war powers resolution that would have required Congress to authorize the conflict, making him the only Democrat in the Senate to do so. This came a week after Trump threatened to eliminate Iran’s “whole civilization”—a statement 64% of Americans have called unacceptable. At some point, enabling Trump’s war without limit stops being a policy position and becomes something else entirely. Fetterman is an utter disgrace.

Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent confirmed this week that an executive order requiring banks to collect citizenship documentation from all customers—existing and new—is “in process.” This could effectively lock millions of Americans out of the banking system: the unpassported elderly, people with inconsistent records, domestic violence survivors who fled with limited documents. The banking industry itself has called it unworkable, and others have suggested it’s a way to weaponize the banking system for political ends. Bessent’s response? “It’s their job.”

Look, what’s happening to trans Americans is genuinely serious and wrong. But Caitlyn Jenner spent years supporting the very man whose day-one executive order forced her to change the gender designation on her passport back to “M”—leaving her, in her words, unable to travel internationally anymore. She wrote Trump a letter at Mar-a-Lago. He hasn’t responded. But Jenner’s still defending him. “I don’t blame President Trump,” she said. “I love him.” Cult much? The people who warned her what this administration would do to trans Americans were called alarmists. But they were right. The time for Jenner to stand with the trans community was before she helped put this in place.

Of course, the biggest jerk of the week, month, year, and decade is always Donald Trump himself, but there’s only so much space here to write about all the horrible things he does in a single day, much less a week. Fuck Trump.

Now scroll down for our Heroes of the Week!

This Past Week

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Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

MINNESOTA INVESTIGATORS. In one of the most powerful examples of state-level accountability this year, Minnesota officials have refused to let the Trump Administration’s Operation Metro Surge go unanswered. After federal agents killed two American citizens—37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti and 37-year-old mom Renee Good—during the Minneapolis immigration crackdown, local prosecutors didn’t blink. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued for access to evidence the feds had illegally withheld.

Now, Hennepin County has announced charges against an ICE agent accused of pointing his gun at motorists on a Minneapolis highway—the first such charge against a federal officer involved in the crackdown. And nearby Ramsey County is pursuing a potential kidnapping investigation after ICE agents bashed down the door of a Hmong American man’s home and dragged him outside in his underwear in freezing temperatures. The Trump Administration tried to occupy Minnesota. Minnesota fought back.

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER. Virginia’s Democratic governor had a banner week. First, she signed legislation ending state property tax exemptions for Confederate-linked organizations, including the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The bill’s sponsor, Del. Alex Askew, called it “a proud moment and an important step forward for Virginia.” Then, Spanberger signed Virginia into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, making the commonwealth the 18th state—plus D.C.—to join, bringing the total to 222 electoral votes, edging closer to the 270 needed for the compact to take effect. As Spanberger said, “Depending on the state you live in, your vote does count differently.” She’s fixing that.

THE JUDICIARY. Our courts had another good week, too. A Florida federal judge tossed Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, finding Trump’s team had failed to adequately allege the paper acted with malice in reporting his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Another federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Trump Administration that sought to pre-emptively block Hawaii from filing its own lawsuit against oil companies over their role in climate change.

And in a remarkable act of institutional honesty, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke out publicly at Yale Law School, warning that the conservative majority’s use of the emergency “shadow docket” to hand the Trump Administration wins is having a “potentially corrosive effect” on the entire federal judiciary. “If we are not careful,” she said, “the emergency docket can and will become an end-run around the standard review process.” It takes guts to call out your own institution. Well done, Justice Jackson.

THE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE UNION. When Trump signed an executive order giving the Postal Service unprecedented—and arguably unconstitutional—power to decide who gets to vote by mail ahead of the 2026 midterms, postal workers pushed back immediately. The 200,000-member American Postal Workers Union launched a national TV ad campaign promoting mail voting, with the message: “Vote by mail—keep it, protect it, expand it.” The National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association put it bluntly: the USPS is “not equipped or authorized to decide who is or is not entitled to vote,” and pushing it into such a role “risks politicizing one of the nation’s most trusted public institutions.” Indeed.

FIGHTERS EVERYWHERE. Americans keep showing up to fight. In West Texas, a group has filed suit against the Trump Administration for illegally bypassing environmental laws to fast-track a 175-mile border wall through the Big Bend region, drawing bipartisan opposition. Hopefully they get the same results other fighters have. In New York, for example, LGBTQ+ and historic preservation groups won a court settlement forcing the Trump Administration to restore the Pride flag to the Stonewall National Monument after the government yanked it in February.

New York’s MTA also sued and won after the Trump Administration illegally withheld nearly $60 million in funding for the Second Avenue subway—funding it was legally obligated to provide. And pop singer Addison Rae successfully forced the Department of Homeland Security to remove a threatening pro-ICE video that used her music without permission. When your government weaponizes your art to intimidate vulnerable people, you fight back. She did. And she won.

The Social Contract reader InfoSec Geek suggested: I’d add the people of Hungary for sending a big middle finger to Orbán, Trump, Putin, and all the other fascist assholes on this planet. It is high time that folks in the good ol’ USA wake up and follow the example set by the Hungarian people!

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

Good Reads for This Week