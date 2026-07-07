The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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The Trump Administration’s Attack On Americans With Disabilities

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Disability Community's avatar
Joe Walsh, Nick Paro, and Disability Community
Jul 07, 2026

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On June 18, Trump’s Justice Department issued a memo claiming that federal disability laws don’t require state level integration, guidance in direct conflict with the 1999 Supreme Court Olmstead decision. This memo must not stand. Time for Congress to codify into law the Olmstead decision.

Thank you Lawrence Winnerman, Soso's World, Barbara Ann, Mr.Wheels, Elle, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Disability Community! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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