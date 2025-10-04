Source: Patrick T. Fallon / Getty Images

I’m a practicing, lifelong Catholic. My faith matters to me. It’s shaped my life. It’s who I am.

But let me be crystal clear: what’s happening in this country right now—the rise of Christian nationalism—shakes my faith. Not in God. In us. In our willingness to defend the Constitution.

The marriage of religion and state power is one of the oldest, most dangerous games in history. And it’s happening right here, in the United States of America.