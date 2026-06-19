These two Tea Partiers rallied in Albany, NY, on April 13, 2010 | Getty Images

This week, Donald Trump signed a pathetic 14-point agreement with Iran to end the illegal war he started there, fresh off the G7 summit in France. Everybody’s attention is on the Strait of Hormuz, which is exactly the kind of week when other news gets buried. And buried in the past week’s news were a couple stories that should make every so-called small-government conservative furious.

First, a quick history lesson. I helped start the Tea Party. I was a founding member. I was part of the congressional wave it swept into the House back in 2010. So let me remind you of what it actually meant, because too many people think it was all about racism and Barack Obama. Maybe for some people it was, and that’s a shame. But it’s not what it was for me and many other OG Tea Partiers.

In 2008 and 2009, a bunch of us got furious at both parties because Washington—under George W. Bush and then Obama—bailed out banks that screwed up, propped up car companies that should’ve gone bankrupt, and started writing massive checks with money it didn’t have. That was TARP. It was a big-government reaction to an economic crisis it helped create in the first place.

We didn’t think government should be in the business of picking winners and losers among huge multinational companies, especially while regular people were struggling to make ends meet. We thought “too big to fail” was a load of crap. We thought markets should work, companies should compete, and politicians should keep their hands off the scale. That was the whole point. Smaller government. Less intervention. Let the market decide who wins. Simple. It was a winning message in 2010.

So can somebody please explain to me what the hell happened to my former party?