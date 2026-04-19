Thank you Untrickled by Michelle Teheux, Alynne Hanford, Dorothy Neustater 🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦, Lynn, Maura Werner, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mike Nellis! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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"THE STRAIT OF IRAN!" — Trump's Dementia Worsens, MAGA vs Pope Leo, and More — with Mike Nellis and
A recording from Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis's live video
Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis
Apr 19, 2026
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