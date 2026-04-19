The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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"THE STRAIT OF IRAN!" — Trump's Dementia Worsens, MAGA vs Pope Leo, and More — with Mike Nellis and

A recording from Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Mike Nellis's avatar
Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis
Apr 19, 2026

Thank you Untrickled by Michelle Teheux, Alynne Hanford, Dorothy Neustater 🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦, Lynn, Maura Werner, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mike Nellis! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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