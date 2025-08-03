I love this woman.

Hey friends,

This is our weekly community issue, so I want to leave the bulk of this space for your feedback (in the Social Soundboard, below). But I do want to call your attention to this article by Axios, which succinctly and thoroughly addresses the authoritarian moves by Donald Trump over the past week. Please share it with ONE PERSON you know who is a Trump supporter. Maybe it will get them to think.

If that doesn’t work, try this: In a nutshell, Trump cut taxes for the very wealthy (via the Big Beautiful Bill Act) by increasing taxes for average Americans (via tariffs), while simultaneously cutting government services (via DOGE) that disproportionately benefit said average Americans—many of whom happen to be his supporters—and ballooning the national debt.

I’m all for tax cuts and limited government—always have been—but this isn’t the way, and especially not when you violate the Constitution to do it. Unless you are among the very wealthy, if you’re still supporting Donald Trump, you’re a tool. And if you are among the very wealthy, and you’re still supporting Donald Trump, you’re a thief. And either way, you’re supporting a fascist (and quite likely a pedophile). Congratulations.

Joe

Amid all the bad, awful, dumb, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

THE NYC HEROES. God bless Didarul Islam, the NYPD officer and immigrant who sacrificed his life, and the other heroes in the tragic mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan last Monday. Please read this short but wonderful tribute to Officer Islam by Jeff Pearlman.

MINNESOTA. Minnesota’s Secretary of State Steve Simon has informed the U.S. Department of Justice that his office will not comply with its request for the state’s voter registration list. Justin Erickson, general counsel for the Secretary of State’s office, said the DOJ did not “identify any legal basis” for its request, nor did it explain how the data would be “used, stored, and secured.” Thanks for standing up.

CORY BOOKER. Sen. Booker showed some fight again this week, accusing his fellow Democrats of having no backbone. “This is a problem with Democrats in America right now. We’re willing to be complicit to Donald Trump to let this pass through, when we have all the leverage right now,” he said. “When are we going to stand up as a body and defend our work, defend our jurisdiction, defend this coequal branch of government?” Good question.

DISABLED ACTIVISTS. On the 35th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act last weekend, a group of protesters dubbing themselves the “Disabled Resistance” staged a rally in the lobby of Trump Tower in NYC. Chanting slogans like “Wadda we do when we’re under attack? We roll up! We fight back!”, they protested the roll-back of hard-won gains of the landmark legislation. For more on how disabled people are fighting back, check out Nothing About Us Without Us.

THE SCOTS. Thank you, Scotland, for boldly telling Trump where to stick it during his visit last weekend. We salute you!

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

JOIN THE #NOKINGS COMMUNITY! Let’s build a community of Americans who rally around and identify with this basic truth: we don’t have kings in America. I’ve changed all my profile pictures to #NOKINGS, and you can too. Grab a #NOKINGS graphic at www.oneflaginitiative.org for instructions on how to change your profile pics.

Hundreds of cases are happening every day in this country. Good people, with no criminal records, who are contributing to their communities, are being detained, disappeared, and eventually deported—sometimes to war-torn or brutal countries where they’ve never been. People here who’ve claimed asylum, people here under protective order. Trump has decided that America must be a very cruel place. Keep spreading the word.

Horrific arrest today at immigration court. A very young man who didn’t speak English, only Arabic, was granted a continuance by a federal judge until 2027. He leaves court, is violently arrested by ICE agents, and what happens next, I urge you to watch and listen.

GOOD NEWS!

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

I'm a liberal independent who has voted for both Democrats and Republicans. I believe your old party left you. I believe that the Democratic Party needs good people like you, as well as the Democratic socialist in NYC. I believe that you and I will be figuratively working side by side for a greater good, the United States of America. —Patrick Williams

Joe, I agree that diversity in thinking is important. Everyone does not have to hold the same opinion on every subject to be part of a coalition for democracy. However, what I think is not negotiable is respect for all people—and that respect includes listening to each other and being open to changing your mind. Your writing indicates you are clear-eyed on the threat to democracy represented by the current Republican Party under MAGA leadership. What I don’t see, though, is as much willingness to change on any other front. Your take on the political reaction to the shooting in Manhattan is glib. You criticize the politicians on both sides and avoid the issue itself. Your take on the ad is condescending—maybe you thought you were being funny. What came across is that you thought this was not a topic for serious discussion. So, yes, I welcome you as an ally. But it’s hard to picture you as a leader. —Maura Dunn

Hi Joe! And…welcome! I agree that “we” absolutely need to “allow” a variety of opinions on most issues…except perhaps, on those which I find critically important…..oops! Regarding the jeans/genes ads, prior to watching them, I was going to say that everyone needs to lighten up and have a sense of humor. After watching them, I still feel that way! The advertising business achieves success by getting more eyes on their creations, so of course they knew this wordplay would do that. To blunt the controversy among their target demographic, all they need to do is release a few more similar ads featuring perhaps a few other young, attractive celebrities of different ethnic groups. Historically, ads in magazines and on television have always featured very attractive, young, “perfect” women, while featured males seem to benefit from a wider window of perceived attractiveness (not very tall, with large noses or chins, for example). And since forever, women are being shown, via these ads, that they should be very slender and have a large chest (difficult to obtain naturally). It absolutely can get discouraging to not match that image, especially for young girls who are unable to realize that these images are often fabricated—retouched, photoshopped, now even AI-generated. (Side note here: do such images influence young males to think they need to seek out only females who look that way…IDK?) So these ads with Ms. Sweeney are really nothing new in that sense. A young, pretty, sexy white woman. Let’s see a hot, topless guy in their jeans next! Of a different race of course—problem solved! Generally speaking, if advertisers want attention for the products they are being paid to promote, some aspect of an ad must grab people’s attention—either in a good way, or in a controversial way. It’s still just an ad. Worrying about hurting someone’s feelings is not the point, but it can easily be remedied. The goal is then achieved! And sadly (?), we are used to this by now…it’s just silly advertising! —Sheila Elser

Joe, I agree with you on almost everything, but I don’t appreciate your dismissing the negative response to this ad. You seem blinded by the attractiveness of the actress to what is really happening here, which the advertisers admitted to. If the commercial starred a white, blond-haired, blue-eyed young man talking about his “good genes,” would you understand the problem with putting this messaging out there now, in this ugly political environment? Maybe. But cleavage shots still erase all sins, don’t they? —Norah Jackson

Dear Joe, I think anyone who wants to preserve democracy is more than welcome. I think men like you will help appeal to other men like you. You can say what you say to us, and they will listen. I could say the same things, and they would ignore me, since I’m a 75-year-old woman. I don’t look bad for my age, but thankfully I don’t look like the commercial girl either. Looks like that are a handicap to real women. Two friends in nursing school were extraordinarily beautiful. They complained that no one took them seriously and tried to conceal their figures. Regarding the commercial: I haven’t seen it. I am old, so those things sometimes don’t connect with me. The undertones in the comment didn’t occur to me; I just thought it was sexist. But everything he said made sense. BUT, I don’t think it’s a hill to die on. It should not be required reading for admission to the Democratic Party. Regarding shootings and guns: I’m from a very rural part of Western Pennsylvania, so I have used guns and know that they are part of life there. My dad used a rifle to shoot varmints, mostly groundhogs that would eat the garden. However, when I saw that man walking in NYC with that assault-style weapon, I thought, “Why didn’t anyone see him and call police?” I’m with the person who wants no assault weapons except for military and police. I am totally sick of school shootings, office shootings, police shootings. There are better ways to deal with crazy people. If the unhinged could be prevented from getting guns, that would help a lot. I know there are some procedures in place, but it’s not enough. There is a middle ground on guns. That’s all for now. Thanks for asking! I’m a big fan of yours. It’s good to read things that are not overly liberal. —Rachel Carnahan

Yes, I agree we need people with all different viewpoints in the Democratic Party. I’m quite liberal in my beliefs, but prefer moderate policy because I don’t love the pendulum swings when we go too extreme in any direction.



However, I’ve also come to view the Democratic Party as needing to serve as both parties in a two-party system until the GOP is not a cult. So I view our tent as needing conservative viewpoints to maintain the health of the nation. We need to be able to offer Americans of all different belief systems tangible action, progress, and value.



Plus, we need more blunt Democrats who speak their mind in general. Standing up to the word police is important because they are doing a huge disservice to the party and country. I’m now a college-educated engineer with a decorated career and a very strong vocabulary. However, when I hop on the internet to type something, or speak in overly liberal settings, I’m just the rural Wisconsin farm town girl who didn’t know what sushi was all over again, worried about sounding stupid. Make someone feel stupid, and you may lose them for life.



Thanks for listening! —Carolynn Gellings

Mr. Walsh: I believe it’s harder not to submit to any party. It requires determining which of the candidates for any/all offices align the most with me. This requires me to compromise. That is what I want out of ALL elected officials. Compromise means nobody wins and, better, nobody loses. It truly reflects the average desires of the minions as a whole. The ruling class has lost the desire to compromise. My family stressed (more by the old man’s four sisters) thinking for oneself. Doing what you believe is the right thing...yet respecting those who differ. My aunties even stressed zigging when others zagged and zagging when they zigged, when it does not compromise your core. I might add...they did and still do. In addition, not to dwell on what others think of you. In that respect, the only ones you need to dwell on are your immediate family, whom you respect. Even after their deaths. I shall stop rambling my two cents. With inflation, what is the current value of Gramps’ two cents in the 60s? Take care and keep kicking ass. —Marty Smith

Hey, I want to hear from you! Want to send us a 600-word op-ed or video clip on how we can mend our frayed social contract and rebuild an America that works? Want to appear with Joe on Substack Live? Just need to vent? Send it our way!

Tell us your story and share your feedback about our Substack community by emailing our editor at TheSocialContractwithJoeWalsh@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!