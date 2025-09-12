Many of my readers were surprised this week when I said that I thought of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk like a son. And I get it. As Jared Yates Sexton wrote, “Because Kirk was murdered, it is difficult for some to be honest about how he spent his life. Kirk radicalized young people, which is grotesque. He whitewashed slavery, spread racial hatred, vilified vulnerable people, attacked the rights and protections of people of color, women, and the LGBTQ community. To use your platform or voice to normalize or aggrandize any of that is despicable.”

Well said. All true and more. And that’s why, in spite of our close relationship many years ago, Charlie and I were estranged. Like so many families in America, Donald Trump divided us. Charlie went down one road, and I went down another. I’m sure you can relate. Across this country, there are likely millions of sons estranged from fathers, nieces not speaking to uncles, grandchildren fighting with grandparents, old friends unfollowing each other. Because that’s what Trump does. He divides us.

Trump has continued to divide us with his despicable response to the killing of Charlie Kirk. Instead of using it as an opportunity to unify Americans and lower the temperature, as they say, he is using it to vilify half the country and incite more violence. And let’s be honest, he’ll probably use it as a pretext to ramp up his use of the military against American citizens and God knows what else. Not surprising. Fucking horrible, but not surprising.

Before Charlie was shot, I prepared a different Midweek Meltdown. Ultimately, I did not use it out of respect. But I want you to read it today, because it will help you understand how I really felt about what Charlie was doing these days. I deplore what happened to him and condemn all political violence. He did not deserve it, nor does anyone who is simply exercising their right to free speech. I won’t, however, whitewash how Charlie chose to use that right.