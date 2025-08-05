The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: The Right Lives To Fight Culture Wars. I Used To Be That Way.

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Aug 05, 2025
20
11
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Turn on Fox News right now and they’re STILL going off on the whole Sydney Sweeney “thing.” The right is trying so damn hard to keep whatever this culture war is over genetics and a pair of jeans alive. This is what the right does. With ANY potential culture war. I used to do some of it. Democrats shouldn’t ignore it. They need to call it out.

Thank you

JaxStax
,
Kevin Paquette
,
Mary B
,
Randy G
,
Patricia Wren
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

