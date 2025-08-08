Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Throughout history, every revolution—including our own nearly 250 years ago—began with a simple yet powerful question: What if the government doesn’t serve the people?

This question has echoed through time, catalyzing people to challenge those in power and reevaluate the very systems that uphold them. In the case of the American Revolution, it was this question that ignited a movement for independence, fueled by a radical belief that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed. When that consent is betrayed, when leaders no longer act in the public’s interest, the people have not only the right but the responsibility—indeed, the civic duty—to demand change.

This is where we are right now in the United States of America. You know it. I know it. And we all know we can’t go on this way. But what do we do about it?