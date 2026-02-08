It’s almost game time, so I won’t keep you. But while one team and certain players will be heroes by the end of the night, let’s not forget the Santa Clara City Council. Levi’s Stadium, the host of Super Bowl LX, is located in Santa Clara. Officials there reaffirmed their support for immigrant communities ahead of the big game by unanimously passing a policy prohibiting the use of city property, such as parking lots or open spaces, by ICE. Well done, councilmembers.

And of course…God bless the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his network of criminals and pedophiles.

If you’re watching, enjoy the game! And the commercials.

This Past Week

Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

THOSE WHO TESTIFIED. On Tuesday, Democrats gathered on Capitol Hill to hear the testimony of American victims of ICE’s brutality. Among them were the brothers of Renee Good, a woman who was shot five times by ICE, and two others who were pulled from their cars and assaulted. They spoke about their traumatic experiences and called on lawmakers to take action. ICE has put these people through hell, and they’re still speaking up. That’s bravery. THE JUDICIARY. Speaking of bravery, the woman who was shot five times, Marimar Martinez, has also been fighting to get the body cam footage of the attack released to the public. Yesterday, a federal judge granted her request. Meanwhile, another judge ordered the administration to bring three families back to the U.S. after they were wrongfully deported. And earlier this week, yet another judge blocked the Trump Administration’s attempt to terminate temporary protection status for more than 350,000 Haitians living in the U.S. Time and again, our judges are proving why they are so important. RUBEN GALLEGO. Sen. Gallego is warning that Trump may try to interfere with the midterms, and urging a national strike if he does. He said that saving democracy is worth any economic consequences and called on all workers to be prepared to strike. “We have to prepare for the outmost scenario,” he said. “If they try to overthrow our democracy, if you are allied with democracy, do not go to work.” This is the kind of fight we need more Democrats to bring. BAD BUNNY. Bad Bunny had some strong words of his own at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony. Not only did he become the first ever Latin artist to take home the Album of the Year award, but he delivered a powerful speech condemning ICE. “Before I say thanks to God,” he started, “I’m gonna say: ICE out!” He then dedicated his win to “all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country to follow their dreams.” He took his moment and used it to speak up. Looking forward to his halftime performance tonight. EUROPE. Our leaders aren’t holding Epstein’s accomplices accountable, but Europe’s certainly are. In the UK, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been stripped of his royal titles. The country’s ambassador to the U.S. has also been removed, and the country’s prime minister is under fire for appointing him. In Norway, a diplomat has been suspended, and a former prime minister is under investigation. Similar investigations are underway in Poland, France, Latvia, and Lithuania. Europe is setting an example that we should follow.

HONORABLE MENTION. I’m surprised at how often I’m applauding SCOTUS recently, but they made another very good decision this week. The court ruled unanimously Wednesday that California can use its Democrat-friendly congressional map. The map could flip up to five GOP-held seats, potentially offsetting their gains from Texas’ own gerrymandered map. Good move, justices.

