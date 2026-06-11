“The President told me…” Think about those words: the President told me. I heard those words again this morning by Fox News journalist Trey Yingst. Wonderful guy. Love him. Great, on-the-ground reporter covering all things in the Middle East, and covering this stupid and illegal war of choice by Donald Trump against Iran. Trey Yingst said those words this morning on Fox News.

He said, “The President told me that the United States may start firing more missiles blah blah blah if Iran doesn’t blah blah blah blah blah.” And I stopped and tuned out all the rest. In fact, I did not listen to anything more than three or four words beyond “the President told me.” And when I heard those words, I thought to myself, “With all due respect, Trey Yingst, ‘the President told you’? Why do you care about anything this President says? Trey, do you not hear yourself? ‘The President told me…’ and then you go on to say what the President told you.”

Donald Trump, the President, lies every time he opens his mouth. Donald Trump, the President, lies as he breathes. He’s been lying about this war from the jump. He lies about this war like he’s lied about everything in his life. So knowing that, how can any journalist—any honest, objective, respectable journalist—at this point still base any report on or lead any reporting with, “The President told me…”?

Don’t you hear yourselves? Don’t you hear how ridiculous those words sound when referring to a pathological liar, when referring to someone who literally lies as he breathes? Journalists and reporters shouldn’t even say that anymore. Who cares? Who cares what the President says? Who cares what the President told you? You cannot believe a word he says.

I mean, we’ve normalized every aspect of Donald Trump. But most especially, we’ve normalized his lying, And I point a big, fat finger at the media. The media now for years has allowed him to get away with his lies, and they now are at a point where they ignore his lying altogether. You see the scrum, the little White House correspondence, the pool, the huddle—they’re all around him asking questions, and he just lies, lies, lies to them. But they don’t care because he’s ratings. They don’t care because they want their story. They don’t care. They’ve normalized his lying.

But my God, again, for the umpteenth time, we are three-and-a-half months into a war—a stupid, illegal war—and we find ourselves in this horrible situation where Iranian state media is more believable and more trustworthy than the President of the United States. We are in the horrible, horrible, horrible situation right now where the Iranian regime is actually more believable and more trustworthy than the President of the United States.

That’s an astounding thing to say because we all know what Iranian state media is. We all know what the Iranian regime is. They lie. They push their ugly Islamist propaganda shit all the time. They lie, lie, lie. But the President of the United States lies more than they do. That’s the fucking truth.

You’ve got all the proof you need with this war. I mean, my God, he’s lied some 30 or 40 times that the war is gonna be over in just two to three days. There’s going to be a deal in just a few days. He’s said that like 30 or 40 times. He’s claimed a ceasefire 30 or 40 times. He’s claimed an end of the war 30 or 40 times, and on and on and on it goes. Nothing but lies from the very beginning of this war.

So I want you to think about that. And Trey Yingst, I respect the hell out of your work, but if you see this, please think about it. And I know you’re in a predicament. I get it. All you journalists, you’re in a predicament. You’re trying to report on this war. You’re trying to put out a story. I get it. And when the President of the United States speaks, you’ve got to cover it. I get it. I get the predicament you’re in.

But Trey Yingst, the current President of the United States, every time he opens up his mouth and talks about this war, he’s lying. So why, my friend, would you ever begin your report with, “The President told me…”? If every word out of his mouth is a lie, why would you begin your reporting with a lie? You should begin your reporting with, “Now the context here to what I’m about to report is that every time the current President, Donald Trump, opens his mouth about this war, he’s telling a lie. Okay? But having said that, here’s what he told me just now. And it’s probably a lie. It’s almost definitely a lie. But here’s what he told me.”

If I were a reporter or journalist covering this war, that’s what I would say. I don’t know that I could find or keep or hold on to a job. But no matter what network I worked for, if I were a journalist covering this war, every time I covered what Trump said about the war, I would preface it with, “Every time Donald Trump talks about this war, everything he says about this war is another lie. Okay, here’s what he said…” And then, when I reported what he said, I would close my report with, “Now again, he’s probably lying. In fact, he’s probably certainly lying, because everything he says about this war is a lie. But, again, I’ve gotta cover everything he says.”

See, Trey Yingst and all the rest of you? That’s honest reporting. To just say, “The President told me…," and then put out what he told you without the context, the clarification, the prologue “This is a lie, but here’s what the President said...”, then then there’s no point to the reporting. There’s no point.

“The President told me…” Who gives a flying fuck what this President told you? What you’re really saying is, “The President lied to me again, and here’s the lie.”

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

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