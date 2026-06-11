The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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NORM BURSTEIN's avatar
NORM BURSTEIN
2h

I'm still waiting for his magic health care plan from 10 years ago!

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Murray Smart's avatar
Murray Smart
2h

Anyone connected to Trump is part of his "Mar-a-Lago Mafia" who are working in cahoots with each to attack their own country.

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