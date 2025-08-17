“Trump Is a Russian Asset!” Indeed.

Hi Friends,

First, thanks to all of you for making The Social Contract one of the top political newsletters on Substack this week! For the first time, we cracked the top 10. Yes, we. As I’ve said from the beginning, this Substack is a community of resisters. It’s not just about me; it’s about all of us. So congratulations to us for making a real impact.

To everyone resisting in big and small ways, in big and small towns, I have two words: HELL YEAH! Today’s pic is from Mark Beardslee, who was part of the “Takin' It to the Streets Overpass Takeover” in Michigan on Friday. This kind of fearless, in-your-face activism is so essential. It’s easy to feel alone in these times, and it helps a lot to see that real people in your own community—not just online—care too.

If you can get out there and protest, I highly recommend it. Be brave.

Enjoy your Sunday,

Joe

Amid all the bad, awful, dumb, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, cruel, sad, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying, fascist news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the TOP FIVE HEROES among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

PROTEST SIGN IDEAS! Carl Selfe shared this list of signs, saying, “The moment demands protest. To each it should be unmistakable—urgent and morally unassailable. I speak for justice, duty, and shared humanity. Act now for those we must protect. Rise. We have protests to do. Good trouble.” Thanks, Carl!

BLACKOUT THE SYSTEM! If you are able, join this national strike, coming up on September 16-20…

JOIN THE #NOKINGS COMMUNITY! Let’s build a community of Americans who rally around and identify with this basic truth: we don’t have kings in America. I’ve changed all my profile pictures to #NOKINGS, and you can too. Grab a #NOKINGS graphic at www.oneflaginitiative.org for instructions on how to change your profile pics.

I continue to believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. Keep spreading the word. And share the stories and videos you find with us.

jayneconverse3 A post shared by @jayneconverse3

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

Hey Joe, Appreciate your taking a stand for democracy. I hope one day we can argue about policy, if our democracy survives the midterms. I am an importer of Italian goods. Have worked really hard at building a small business with my wife. The dollar has crashed and tariffs are daunting. The initial goal of onshoring American production for shoes has died or never really existed. Where is the tariff revenue going? I certainly know who's paying them. The lie that the origin country pays these duties plays well with a detached MAGA base, but I can show you the receipts, and it’s painful. This wave will wash over our economy, as Trump extinguishes the flame of individual responsibility and entrepreneurship in America. As a center-right voter, I am now sure that the small-government, free-market Republican Party is dead. Each Republican senator and congressman simply weighs whether they fear Trump or their voters more each day. Keep up your hard work. I'm afraid you’re probably right about much in your latest podcast, but let’s honor what has been given to us in the form of freedom and the pursuit of happiness. I owe it to my kids, just like my dad did in fighting in World War II. Keep it up. —Kevin Powers

