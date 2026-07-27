The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
8h

First and foremost thank you for all you do to help those in our country that are targets of ICE and others. Yes legacy media isn't what it used to be and I hope it doesn't continue this way in the future. Yes "HE" is against all the states that didn't vote for him in 2024, but as a leader of our country isn't he supposed to be non-biased. Isn't he supposed to support those that are poor. What about those that didn't vote for either him or Kamala? This regime is so hell bent on getting "even" with all his enemies, making absurd amounts of money and breaking every law on the books. This is not what a leader is supposed to be doing is it?

Reply
Share
Rick A.'s avatar
Rick A.
9h

“The legacy media sucks.” The legacy media IS one of so many groups, but a critical one, who have promoted and enabled Trump and his cancerous hold on this country. If that legacy media had treated him like ANY politician or even any public figure of my long lifetime, he would have been laughed off or shamed off or hauled off in handcuffs from the public stage long ago. The legacy media’s willful and even gleeful complicity and active participation in ignoring his words and deeds and thus enabling the current atrocities and insanities is reprehensible and vile and fatal to our republic. You are so right, sir.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture