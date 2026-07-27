The Legacy Media Sucks
This Week’s Monday Missive
This should have been front page news. The Trump administration admitted they cancelled Energy Department research grants in blue states.
You read that right. The Trump administration admitted in a court filing this month that they cancelled 284 research grants in states solely because those states voted against Donald Trump in 2024.
This story broke last week. It should have been front page news. It should have dominated all the Sunday talk shows this past weekend, but no…instead, all the legacy media wanted to talk about late last week and this past weekend was all the crazy shit Trump said at the stupid White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and how Trump treated Kaitlan Collins and other members of the media at the dinner. That was their focus this weekend, their top story.
Their top story wasn’t that, in a court filing in a lawsuit brought by University of California researchers, the Trump administration publicly admitted that 284 Energy Department research grants were terminated in states where Kamala Harris had more electoral votes, and that 384 research grants, due for termination, were not cancelled because they were from states where Donald Trump had more electoral votes. They admitted their decisions were not based on “any programmatic, statutory, cost-reduction, or performance-based factor…but based SOLELY on whether the recipient was in a blue state or a non-blue state.”
This is stunning. Or rather, it should be. It’s identical to the Trump administration denying federal disaster relief to states that didn’t vote for him, and also threatening to cut off funding to states that don’t bend to his will on his immigration enforcement. It’s illegal, unconstitutional, and just plain un-American, and will lead to lives lost. All based solely on politics.
But it wasn’t front page news. Because the legacy media sucks. Because the legacy media is too obsessed with ratings when it comes to Trump. Because the legacy media is too preoccupied with themselves, which is why all they’ve been able to talk about these past few days is how THEY were treated at the WHCD. And btw, no fucking sympathy for any journalist who went to that dinner. When you decide to attend an event where the very enemy of free speech, the free press, and democracy is in attendance and will be speaking, you deserve everything he says and does to you. Trump is at war with the free press in this country, and journalists and reporters go to an event with him and hobnob with members of his administration this past weekend? Fuck that.
The legacy media in this country is largely to blame for Trump. They’ve put their own ratings ahead of what matters, ahead of our democracy, and ahead of the rule of law. And in turn, they’ve utterly normalized Trump’s lawlessness, his corruption, his dishonesty, his cruelty, his anti-democratic/un-American actions. Like this latest example.
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First and foremost thank you for all you do to help those in our country that are targets of ICE and others. Yes legacy media isn't what it used to be and I hope it doesn't continue this way in the future. Yes "HE" is against all the states that didn't vote for him in 2024, but as a leader of our country isn't he supposed to be non-biased. Isn't he supposed to support those that are poor. What about those that didn't vote for either him or Kamala? This regime is so hell bent on getting "even" with all his enemies, making absurd amounts of money and breaking every law on the books. This is not what a leader is supposed to be doing is it?
“The legacy media sucks.” The legacy media IS one of so many groups, but a critical one, who have promoted and enabled Trump and his cancerous hold on this country. If that legacy media had treated him like ANY politician or even any public figure of my long lifetime, he would have been laughed off or shamed off or hauled off in handcuffs from the public stage long ago. The legacy media’s willful and even gleeful complicity and active participation in ignoring his words and deeds and thus enabling the current atrocities and insanities is reprehensible and vile and fatal to our republic. You are so right, sir.