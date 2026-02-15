Don’t worry: I’m still doing Heroes of the Week (just scroll down). But let’s talk about some of the biggest jerks of the week here for a minute, because there are some doozies. First, “Attorney General” Pam Bondi probably takes the top prize for her pathetic showing at the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, including ignoring the always heroic Epstein survivors. There’s a b-word I’d like to use here to describe Bondi, but I won’t use it out of respect for my women readers—even though I’m sure you’d agree that it aptly applies in this case.

Next up is Rep. Jim Jordan, a staunch defender of Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, who had the gall during the same hearing to say, “You have a right to protest in the street, but that doesn’t give you a right to go into the Capitol and disrupt Congress.” Lol. Having served with Jim Jordan and having been very good friends with Jim Jordan, I do not believe he understands the absurd irony of what he’s saying here. And that’s a huge problem.

Then there’s Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem, another one of my former House colleagues, who not only fired a U.S. Coast Guard pilot over a missing blanket, but has unilaterally put herself in charge of election security. At a press conference in Arizona this week, she said she’s “been proactive to make sure that we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country.” Um, who exactly are the “right people?” And it’s not government’s job to choose our leaders. It’s the American people’s job. All of the American people. But I’m not surprised to hear Noem spew this un-American shit, are you?

Of course, the biggest jerk of the week, month, year, and decade is Donald Trump, but there’s only so much space here to write about all the horrible things he does in a single day, much less a week. Fuck Trump.

This Past Week

Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

MINNESOTA. Minnesota has defeated ICE. After months of local resistance and national solidarity, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan says the immigration crackdown there is ending. ICE won far too many battles in Minneapolis, but they lost the war, and they’re retreating with their tails between their legs. This was only one city. There will be more. But Minnesotans set an example for America. Thank you. NATIONAL GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION. Speaking of resistance, the National Governor’s Association (NGA) is making its voice heard, too. After Trump refused to invite Democratic governors to the annual bipartisan meeting, the NGA called it off. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican who chairs the NGA, said, “Because NGA's mission is to represent all 55 governors, the Association is no longer serving as the facilitator for that event, and it is no longer included in our official program.” And CEO Brandon Tatum issued a strong statement: “We cannot allow one divisive action to achieve its goal of dividing us. The solution is not to respond in kind, but to rise above and to remain focused on our shared duty to the people we serve.” Well done, NGA. THE JUDICIARY. The judiciary continued to check the Trump Administration this week. One federal judge has blocked the Pentagon’s ludicrous attempt to punish Sen. Mark Kelly for calling for service members not to follow illegal orders. Meanwhile, a grand jury declined to indict him and five other Democratic lawmakers who made the call with him. And another federal judge dismissed the DOJ’s lawsuit attempting to force Michigan to hand over its voter rolls. The courts remain an important backstop for democracy. THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE. The members of the House Judiciary Committee are not pleased with the DOJ’s protection of the Epstein class—something they made crystal clear when Pam Bondi testified on Wednesday. Rep. Jamie Raskin called her out for her “Orwellian surveillance” of lawmaker’s searches of the Epstein files, and Rep. Thomas Massie went against party lines to grill Bondi about the redaction of perpetrators’ names and failure to protect victim’s identities. And after she lobbed ridiculous insults at him and other representatives, Massie exposed Bondi for reading them straight off of flash cards written for her by staff. That’s the fight we need our representatives to bring. BRODY KING. Pro-wrestler Brody King brought the same fight to the ring. King has been selling “Abolish ICE” T-shirts and other merch to raise money to support immigrant families, raising over $25,000. The crowd was all about that message at a recent match, chanting “FUCK ICE!” as King faced off against an opponent in Las Vegas. And I’m chanting along with them.

HONORABLE MENTION: The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to block Trump’s tariffs on Canada, with six Republicans breaking from their party to join nearly all Democrats to vote it through. This should have happened much sooner, and if the bill makes it past the Senate, it will be vetoed by Trump. But nevertheless, it sends a strong message to our Canadian friends: these are Trump’s unconstitutional tariffs, not ours. And it puts the Supreme Court on notice too, for when the justices finally pass down their own tariff decision.

