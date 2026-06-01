The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Dave from California's avatar
Dave from California
6h

Leave it to "twofirstnames no space" Mullin trading a safe Senate seat for a cabinet position where he might cross lines that potentially expose him to criminal charges and or lawsuits. What a moron.

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Humanitarians Unite!'s avatar
Humanitarians Unite!
6h

He is dumb, dumb, dumb.

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