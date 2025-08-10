You have to HEAR this picture to truly appreciate it!

Hey friends,

Americans are fighting back everywhere—from the Indiana Statehouse, where JD Vance was fiercely booed this week, to Cold Spring, New York, where residents gather every week, rain or shine, to rally for democracy. These are just regular citizens, holding signs, waving flags, and reminding anyone driving by that democracy matters. No big national organization behind it. No fancy event planners. Just neighbors who care enough to give up part of their weekend to stand up for what they believe in.

This is exactly what it looks like when people take their citizenship seriously. Democracy isn’t a spectator sport—it’s something you participate in, in big ways and small. It’s showing up. It’s making noise. It’s reminding the rest of us that freedom isn’t free, and it sure isn’t guaranteed. The folks in Indiana and Cold Spring understand that, and they’re doing their part. The rest of us should take note.

So here’s my challenge to you—next Saturday, don’t just scroll past stories like this. Be the story. Stand on the corner. Hold the sign. Wave the flag. Because if we don’t fight for our democracy right now, we damn well might lose it.

Joe

Amid all the bad, awful, dumb, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, cruel, sad, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the TOP FIVE HEROES among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

HONORABLE MENTION: Mike Pence. No one who supports Donald Trump is a hero. Period. But we have to give credit where credit is due.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

BLACKOUT THE SYSTEM! If you are able, join this national strike, coming up on September 16-20…

I continue to believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. Keep spreading the word. And share the stories and videos you find with us.

FIGHTING BACK!

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

Hi Joe, I saw a couple of podcasts this morning that got me to thinking. I know that can be really bad, just kidding. The first podcast was discussing that today was the anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. I have vivid memories of seeing things reported on TV that went on in the South at that time. From a California perspective, it was absolutely appalling. I never thought I would see law enforcement officials attacking people with fire hoses, etc. It looks like the people may have to go back to that time again and fight back against that kind of brutality only in a broader scope. By that, I mean not just in the South but the entire country. The podcast was also talking about how the South was hindering the advancement, to be polite, of Black people historically and even to this day. I grew up in California, and my family judged people by their attitude not the color of their skin or religion. In hindsight, we may have been an anomaly, even in California. I remember a situation that came to light regarding our local school district in 1956-57. The officials running the district decided that children who lived where I lived would have to attend a particular junior high school. At that time, kids walked to school. It was difficult to get to and from our location due to the way the streets were configured at the time (lots of dead ends). There was also an area that was subject to deep flooding in the winter. My father got involved with a local organization that was fighting back. In the process of dealing with that situation, my father found out that the school district had different teaching criteria for different schools. There were schools that had a predominately white population and schools that had a predominately Black population. He was totally pissed off when he learned that the school district was teaching the students of the schools with mostly Black students differently than the schools with mostly white students. The district claimed, erroneously I might add, that Black students couldn’t learn the way white students could. This was in CALIFORNIA. The situation was further brought out when they started bussing students to schools outside their areas. The Black students who had been getting straight A’s and were on the Honor Rolls suddenly were getting C’s. Due to my father’s and this organization’s work, the school district was forced to change their method of teaching. I do not want these excuses for human beings to be allowed to take us back to those days. —Nancy West

