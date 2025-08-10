The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

MargaretPaci
It's wonderful to hear JD Vance booed. He and all the Trump administration deserve our sour expressions. I love the folks in NY who stand out with the signs showing their fight for democracy.

It's great to see the Democrats fighting back. They are fighting against gerrymandering and voter suppression. We must keep our freedom intact. It seems we are on the brink of a revolution. It won't take much to get us there.

This Saturday, August 9th, I and several other people joined a blackout day that was listed here on Substack. No shopping, no internet, and such. I have read articles that state people aren't buying, so they're seeing fewer items going out and less money coming in. We should have these regularly. Possibly once a month, for those who can.

Booing isn’t just noise. It’s the sound of people refusing to nod along with the lie. Indiana, Cold Spring—different corners, same spirit. Democracy rots in silence. It stays alive when ordinary people decide they’d rather be loud than be complicit.

