Hey friends,
Americans are fighting back everywhere—from the Indiana Statehouse, where JD Vance was fiercely booed this week, to Cold Spring, New York, where residents gather every week, rain or shine, to rally for democracy. These are just regular citizens, holding signs, waving flags, and reminding anyone driving by that democracy matters. No big national organization behind it. No fancy event planners. Just neighbors who care enough to give up part of their weekend to stand up for what they believe in.
This is exactly what it looks like when people take their citizenship seriously. Democracy isn’t a spectator sport—it’s something you participate in, in big ways and small. It’s showing up. It’s making noise. It’s reminding the rest of us that freedom isn’t free, and it sure isn’t guaranteed. The folks in Indiana and Cold Spring understand that, and they’re doing their part. The rest of us should take note.
So here’s my challenge to you—next Saturday, don’t just scroll past stories like this. Be the story. Stand on the corner. Hold the sign. Wave the flag. Because if we don’t fight for our democracy right now, we damn well might lose it.
Joe
In Today's Issue
The Social Briefing: Heroes of the Week
Good Reads for This Week
What Can You Do?
The Social Share
The Social Soundboard
This Past Week
SUBSTACK LIVE: Open to all subscribers, unless noted. Don’t miss it!
Sunday with Jon Tester & Maritsa Georgiou (click if you missed it!)
Monday with Royce Dorazio (click if you missed it!)
Tuesday with Lev Parnas (click if you missed it!)
Wednesday with Qasim Rashid (click if you missed it!)
Thursday with Edwin Eisendrath (click if you missed it!)
“Welcome to the Party, Pal!” with Mike Nellis (click if you missed it!)
SUPPORT OUR MISSION: If you enjoy this Substack and want to help me and my small, but fiercely pro-democracy team reach more Americans with our message, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Thank you!
Amid all the bad, awful, dumb, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, cruel, sad, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the TOP FIVE HEROES among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious. Be brave!
THE TEXAS DEMOCRATS. Keep on fighting! We’re with you.
NEW YORK GOV. KATHY HOCHUL. She gets it. Fight fire with fire.
NEBRASKA TOWN HALL ATTENDEES. That’s the way to do it!
ZOHRAN MAMDANI. For calling out Andrew Cuomo. Well done.
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY. But to be fair, he’s always a hero.
HONORABLE MENTION: Mike Pence. No one who supports Donald Trump is a hero. Period. But we have to give credit where credit is due.
Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!
Good Reads for This Week
The Autopsy of the Authoritarian Personality —The Rational League
The Intensified Assault on Factual Reality —America America
Why Debating Republicans (Almost) Never Works—And What to Do Instead —The Smart Politics Way
What Fear Looks Like: GOP Hypocrisy, Democratic Momentum, and the Power of Showing Up —The Rocha Revolution
Shame on the Liberals: They Let This Happen —Evelyn Quartz
The Democratic Party Is Losing Without Even Trying —American Opposition
The Democratic Image Is Underwater—But They’re Not Losing —Strength in Numbers
Reclaiming Lost Ground —With All Due Respect
Three Magic Words for Democrats —Word Salad
Most Americans Still Believe in Democracy —Anchor Light Publications
What Can You Do?
BLACKOUT THE SYSTEM! If you are able, join this national strike, coming up on September 16-20…
JOIN THE #NOKINGS COMMUNITY! Let’s build a community of Americans who rally around and identify with this basic truth: we don’t have kings in America. I’ve changed all my profile pictures to #NOKINGS, and you can too. Grab a #NOKINGS graphic at www.oneflaginitiative.org for instructions on how to change your profile pics.
SHOW YOUR SOLIDARITY PROUDLY! Let the world know you stand with the No Kings movement with a #NOKINGS shirt!
To get yours, visit oneflaginitiative.org, or become a Social Contract Founding Member, and we’ll send you one for FREE (plus you’ll get an invite to a once-a-month Zoom with me and other special VIP events), with our thanks.
I continue to believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. Keep spreading the word. And share the stories and videos you find with us.
Couple Who Fled Putin’s Russia Seeking Asylum in NYC Grabbed by ICE in Trump Crackdown —New York Daily News
ICE: Houston-Area Trump-Themed Burger Joint Owner Now Facing Deportation —KHOU
A Korean University Student and Daughter of a Priest Was Detained by ICE. Faith Leaders Are Now Standing Behind Her —CNN
Former Irish Republican Army Soldier Self-Deports, Afraid He’d Die in an ICE Holding Cell —The Marshall Project
Pacoima Tamales Vendor Suffers a Heart Attack During ICE Raid —The San Fernando Valley Sun
ICE Follows Starkly Different Playbooks in How It’s Arresting Immigrants in Red and Blue States, Data Shows —CNN
FIGHTING BACK!
Icy Roads Ahead: The Creative—and Controversial—Ways People Are Warning of Immigration Raids —CNN
Auschwitz Calls out California Governor Candidate's ‘Disturbing Display of Insensitivity’ —Your Central Valley
Judge Orders Temporary Halt to Construction at Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' Detention Center —AP News
‘South Park’ Stuns DHS Into Silence With ICE Barbie Takedown —The Daily Beast
Amid Trump’s ICE Crackdown, Pope Leo Meets with California Bishops in Rome —Letters from Leo
In MAGA West Virginia, a Catholic Bishop Takes on Trump’s Immigration Crackdown —Letters from Leo
Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…
Hi Joe,
I saw a couple of podcasts this morning that got me to thinking. I know that can be really bad, just kidding. The first podcast was discussing that today was the anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. I have vivid memories of seeing things reported on TV that went on in the South at that time. From a California perspective, it was absolutely appalling.
I never thought I would see law enforcement officials attacking people with fire hoses, etc. It looks like the people may have to go back to that time again and fight back against that kind of brutality only in a broader scope. By that, I mean not just in the South but the entire country.
The podcast was also talking about how the South was hindering the advancement, to be polite, of Black people historically and even to this day. I grew up in California, and my family judged people by their attitude not the color of their skin or religion. In hindsight, we may have been an anomaly, even in California.
I remember a situation that came to light regarding our local school district in 1956-57. The officials running the district decided that children who lived where I lived would have to attend a particular junior high school. At that time, kids walked to school. It was difficult to get to and from our location due to the way the streets were configured at the time (lots of dead ends). There was also an area that was subject to deep flooding in the winter. My father got involved with a local organization that was fighting back.
In the process of dealing with that situation, my father found out that the school district had different teaching criteria for different schools. There were schools that had a predominately white population and schools that had a predominately Black population. He was totally pissed off when he learned that the school district was teaching the students of the schools with mostly Black students differently than the schools with mostly white students. The district claimed, erroneously I might add, that Black students couldn’t learn the way white students could. This was in CALIFORNIA.
The situation was further brought out when they started bussing students to schools outside their areas. The Black students who had been getting straight A’s and were on the Honor Rolls suddenly were getting C’s. Due to my father’s and this organization’s work, the school district was forced to change their method of teaching.
I do not want these excuses for human beings to be allowed to take us back to those days. —Nancy West
Hey, I want to hear from you! Want to send us a 600-word op-ed or video clip on how we can mend our frayed social contract and rebuild an America that works? Want to appear with Joe on Substack Live? Just need to vent? Send it our way!
Tell us your story and share your feedback about our Substack community by emailing our editor at TheSocialContractwithJoeWalsh@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!
The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a citizen-supported movement resisting authoritarianism and restoring classic American values like civic engagement, tolerance, and mutual respect. To join our community, sign up to be a free subscriber. To support our mission, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!
It's wonderful to hear JD Vance booed. He and all the Trump administration deserve our sour expressions. I love the folks in NY who stand out with the signs showing their fight for democracy.
It's great to see the Democrats fighting back. They are fighting against gerrymandering and voter suppression. We must keep our freedom intact. It seems we are on the brink of a revolution. It won't take much to get us there.
This Saturday, August 9th, I and several other people joined a blackout day that was listed here on Substack. No shopping, no internet, and such. I have read articles that state people aren't buying, so they're seeing fewer items going out and less money coming in. We should have these regularly. Possibly once a month, for those who can.
Booing isn’t just noise. It’s the sound of people refusing to nod along with the lie. Indiana, Cold Spring—different corners, same spirit. Democracy rots in silence. It stays alive when ordinary people decide they’d rather be loud than be complicit.