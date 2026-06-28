The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Explorer
9h

You want to "hold Wall Street accountable"? Cute.

​JPMorgan Chase manually overrode its own compliance officers to process $1.3 BILLION for Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking network.

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Explorer
9h

When JPM got caught, Vanguard & BlackRock used YOUR 401(k) proxy votes to unanimously re-elect the exact JPM Risk Committee that let it happen. Every single year.

​If your candidate screams about the culture war but ignores "Empty Voting" shielding a global trafficking ring, they aren't the resistance. They're just HR for the Cartel.

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