Source: Craig Hudson/SIPPL Sipa USA/Sipa/AP

Just like every week under this administration, this one was full of idiocy from the people in charge. Welcome back to Jerks of the Week, where we’ve rounded up the biggest buffoons in the bunch.

SENATE REPUBLICANS. On Tuesday, four Senate Republicans finally grew a pair and voted with Democrats to pass a resolution to limit Donald Trump’s war powers in Iran. In a closed-door lunch with Senate Republicans the next day, Trump scolded them for letting the vote through and shouted down Sen. Bill Cassidy for voting for the resolution. That’s all it took for these wusses to switch course. That evening, Senate Republicans–including Cassidy and Rand Paul, who also crossed the aisle to pass Tuesday’s resolution–blocked a similar resolution from advancing. And guess what? Trump has gone right back to striking Iran, even as peace talks supposedly progress in Switzerland. That’s what happens when you stay on the sidelines, Senators.

PETE HEGSETH. Over at the Pentagon, perennial jerk Pete Hegseth has pushed out yet another brave patriot. Gen. Chris Donahue fought against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, and was the very last serviceman on the ground when U.S. forces were evacuated from Afghanistan. He’s a decorated war hero who has faithfully defended our country for more than three decades. This week, he resigned under pressure from Hegseth. Ol’ Pistol Pete loves to talk about “warriors” and “lethality,” but he wouldn’t know real bravery if it hit him in the face…or turned in its resignation from the armed forces. This is just more proof.

JD VANCE. Another crooked Cabinet member is JD Vance, who took to the stage at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum on Thursday to cheerfully quip that the former president’s legacy is “enjoying a bit of a renaissance” and that “if Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12-hour news story.” So he’s basically admitting that the administration he is a part of is so damn corrupt and has so much influence over much of the media, something that was impeachment-worthy 50 years ago would barely make a ripple today. I don’t think that’s the flex he thinks it is.

Vance then went on Bill Maher’s show, telling him that if the ICE couldn’t act how it did in the horrific videos we’ve seen in the past few months, then it couldn’t “ever actually do immigration enforcement.” In case you don’t remember, this is the same guy who wrote that he goes “back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon…or that he’s America’s Hitler.” JD knows exactly how heinous this administration is, and he’s more than happy to sell his soul to it. What a snake.

JUDGE MATTHEW BYRNE & KONSTANTINOS LIGRIS. Less snakes than outright morons are the two dolts Trump has nominated to the judiciary and Justice Department. First up is Judge Matthew Bryce, Trump’s nominee to serve on an Ohio District Court. At his Senate hearing this week, he skirted a question on who won the 2020 election by telling the senators that former President Joe Biden was “declared the winner.” When asked to clarify whether it was the American people who declared him the winner, he mumbled that “there was an election.” What a save.

Then there’s Konstantinos Ligris, who’s nominated to be the DOJ’s liaison with law enforcement. Unfortunately for Ligris, the senators he has to convince of his fitness for the role are the same ones he’s ridiculed in more than 300 virulent posts on social media. Among others, he called Sen. Alex Padilla a “thug,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar a “propaganda peddler,” and Sen. Elizabeth Warren a “loser and a fraud.” Good luck getting those votes, Ligris. Even more questionable are his thoughts about law enforcement, whom he called “dumb as dirt” in one post. When the post came up in the hearing, he wouldn’t admit to writing it, much less apologize. Our law enforcement officers deserve better than this jerk.

THE DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR. Meanwhile, on the National Mall, the pool saga continues. Now the Trump Administration is trying to pin the peeling paint and algal-bloom green water on “vandals,” with the citations and arrests of visitors whom Trump accuses of doing “something to create the algae” and using “a box cutter or knife” to cut a gash in the coating. But when asked for proof, his administration can’t present a shred of evidence. The Department of the Interior is complicit in all this, arresting visitors and backing up Trump’s claims that they (and not him) are responsible for the state of the Reflecting Pool. The situation is made all the more ridiculous by Trump’s boast in early May that the paint job is “so strong” that “if you had a knife, you can’t even cut it.” Any way you slice it, Trump and his Department of the Interior are full of shit.

Of course, the biggest jerk of the week, month, year, and decade is always Donald Trump himself, but there’s only so much space here to write about all the horrible things he does in a single day, much less a week. Fuck Trump.

Now scroll down for our Heroes of the Week!

This Past Week

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Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

THIS GUY. At a rally in an auto plant where Trump bragged about his “muscles” and dropped some casual misogyny, one member of the audience told him exactly what he thought of him. After calling Trump a “pedophile,” the protester flashed two middle fingers as he was escorted out of the venue. It isn’t the first time it’s happened, either–just a few months ago, another hero called him a “pedophile protector” at yet another auto plant. Thanks for having the cojones to say what everyone is thinking, guys.

THE JUDICIARY. As always, the judiciary is holding the line against tyranny. This week saw judges defend the democratic process, freezing the database Trump-friendly states have been using to purge their voter rolls of alleged “non-citizens,” and blocking an executive order that would have created a national voter registration list and squeezed mail-in voting. Those decisions are made all the more important by the report by a Social Security executive that the Trump Administration planned to wipe 2.7 million living people from the financial system while claiming they’re dead. Two other judges also blocked the administration’s attempt to grab trans kids’ medical records and its subpoenas targeting Gov. Tim Walz and other Minnesota officials who have resisted Trump’s immigration crackdown. Good work, judges.

FIGHTERS EVERYWHERE. Also standing up to tyranny are the fighters suing the Trump Administration. First are the DACA recipients who have been losing their work permits and jobs as the administration stalls renewals. In a lawsuit filed by a group of advocacy and legal aid groups, they’re demanding an explanation. The advocacy group Democracy Forward also filed a lawsuit this week, calling for answers about the spike in denaturalization cases over the past two months. Stay brave, fighters.

RO KHANNA. Rep. Ro Khanna this week dealt with an angry Elon Musk with far more maturity than the touchy trillionaire deserves. After Khanna said on a podcast that Elon Musk should be held accountable for endangering the lives of millions of children through his cuts to USAID, Musk took to X to shout that “Ro the Robber should be in prison!!” Khanna responded in his own post, calmly inviting Elon to “debate with me on these issues instead of threatening lawfare.” I doubt Elon would ever have the balls to do it, but if he did, I’d be first in line to see it.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE. Last up is the House Oversight Committee, which is also pushing for accountability. On Friday, it questioned billionaire and Epstein files all-star Leon Black about his connections to the pedophile sex trafficker. After Black refused to answer multiple questions, the committee subpoenaed him for further information and called him in to testify under oath. As the Trump Administration continues to shield its friends from scrutiny over their ties to Epstein, this committee’s work is more important than ever. Keep it up, reps.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

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