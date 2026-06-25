Tell every single one of them to fuck off. I mean it. Every single Republican right now. Every single person, thinker, talking head on the right who is celebrating what happened in New York City last night. Shouting and screaming, “Communist!” at every turn to describe the Democratic Party. Tell every single one of them to fuck off.

Because of what happened in New York City last night, every single one of these talking heads, Republicans, and people on the right are now accusing every Democrat of being a communist. They’re calling the Democratic Party “the communist party”—while every single one of them happily embraces the authoritarian and fascist Republican Party. Tell them all to fuck off.

I’ve given my take endlessly today on TV, on social media, on my podcast, and on Substack about my concerns with where the Democratic Party, my new party, is headed. I’ve got humongous concerns about the Democratic Socialists, Zohran Mamdani, and these candidates that he endorsed. They all won, and now they’re going to Congress. Look, as a new Democrat, it’s a huge concern of mine. Absolutely.

And I’ve said many times before that my former political party is authoritarian and fascist. It is batshit crazy. It is un-American. The only thing that can save my former political party politically is if the Democratic Party full-on embraces socialism and full-on embraces anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Israelism. The only thing that’ll save the Republican Party is if the Democratic Party goes down that road.

But that’s not the point I want to make right here, right now in this Meltdown. The point I want to make is this: all of these fucking hypocrites on the right who for years now have embraced authoritarianism, have embraced fascism, have bowed down, have gotten down on their knees to crown the leader of their party, who is a fascist, their dear leader, have no fucking business calling the Democratic Party “communist.”

And I need you to do something, no matter where you stand on where the Democratic Party’s heading right now. You may disagree with my take, but we can all agree on this: tell these Republicans to shut the fuck up. Tell these people on the right who’ve abandoned everything they believe in to happily embrace authoritarianism, happily embrace lawlessness, happily embrace election denialism, and happily embrace fascism, to shut up. Tell their hypocrisy to get lost. That’s all. That’s my Meltdown today.

And all of us in the resistance—from conservative me, to Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, and everybody in between—we’ve all got a different take on what happened in New York. We’ve all got a different take on what the Democratic Party needs to do and where it needs to go. But we can all agree on this: we all oppose the hypocrisy of these authoritarian fascists on the right accusing the Democratic Party of being “the party of communists,” while they all eagerly embrace their new party, this Republican Party, which is the party of fascists.

Right now, Republicans believe they’ve been handed a gift, guys. I cannot tell you how happy everybody is on the right. It’s going to be a blue wave in November. Armageddon. Trump’s fucking everything up. Republicans privately have been telling me they know it’s the Titanic, and they’re going down. What happened in New York just gave them a huge amount of hope. They think they can turn this thing around now—and they can actually keep the House and Senate in November—because of this leftward lurch the Democrats have taken.

Agree or disagree, they believe they’ve been given a gift, and they were out there all night last night crowing about it. They were out there all day today. Every single Republican running around the country—including Ken Paxton in Texas and Susan Collins in Maine—and every Republican in every battleground state is going to brand the entire Democratic Party as communist, as socialist.

And, yeah, they don’t know what socialist means, and they don’t know what communist means. Doesn’t matter. They’re going to brand the entire Democratic Party as the party of Zohran Mamdani and Darializa Avila Chevalier, the America-hating woman who won in New York’s 13th District. They believe they’ve gotten a gift.

I believe they’ve been given a gift, too. But we all need to push back. And the pushback needs to be clear: don’t you fucking dare call my party “the party of communism” when you eagerly and happily embrace your party, which is the party of authoritarianism and fascism. We need to push back on this hypocrisy every time they scream, “Communism!” We fire right back at them, “Fascism!” “Authoritarianism!” Right back at them.

We go after their hypocrisy on every platform. Everybody on the right today screaming, “Communists!” to describe the Democratic Party, while embracing the authoritarianism and the fascism that the Republican Party has become, needs to be punched in the face, metaphorically speaking. They must be taken seriously. Their hypocrisy must be pushed back on, strongly.

Fuck them. They worship a fascist, and they call the Democratic Party “communist”? Their hypocrisy, their shamelessness, their abandonment of all principle must be condemned by all of us.

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

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