The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Catherine Nash's avatar
Catherine Nash
1h

The right still supports DJT after all the money he’s grifted, laws he’s broken and lies he continues to tell. They would do well to shut all the way up all the time. If they don’t denounce DJT they can’t talk. Period!

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Susan F K ❌👑's avatar
Susan F K ❌👑
28m

Remember the Great Society? We got infrastructure and education, Medicare/Medicaid and Social Security. We got a social safety net. Yes, things need to be changed in 1980. And it went too far for too long. Remember Charles Schultz. He said America’s greatest strength is the middle class. I’m not sure billionaires were thing when he was alive. And we don’t need a single trillionaire. We need all of our projects, geared toward building and supporting a strong working and middle class. We need hospitals with maternity wards. We need counties to have a NICU. If we’re going to require two parents to work to support a family, we need universal pre-K. And we need to make data centers sustainable and silent. And maybe next to nothing needs to live forever on the Internet.

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