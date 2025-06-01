Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Elon Musk’s official position in the U.S. government is coming to an end, and he is returning to focus on his private business interests. So after four months, what did his so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” or DOGE accomplish? Countless lives at home and abroad shattered and destroyed, along with increased disease, starvation, and death around the world. And for all that, absolutely zero impact on the debt and government spending. Zero impact. Government spending actually increased. Well done, Musk.

But that’s not his only legacy. Our society was already teetering on the edge of democratic collapse, technological dystopia, and economic fragility, when Musk inserted himself as an architect of decline. Once hailed as a visionary entrepreneur, he’s become a drug-addled symbol of corrupted potential, a power-mad opportunist whose legacy is as toxic as it is influential. What he leaves behind is not a better world, but a scorched-earth future marked by chaos, elitism, and a dangerously normalized brand of madness.

Yet, that’s not what many people see. So how do you talk about Elon Musk with MAGA? My advice is not to get caught up in a hero vs. villain debate. Instead, focus on the bigger picture: the power he wields and the real-world consequences of his actions. Ask questions like: Should one unelected billionaire be able to decide military policy? Is it really innovation if it undermines democracy? As with Donald Trump, keep the discussion grounded in impact, not personality quirks, as difficult as that is. And always bring it back to the core issue—accountability. No one, no matter how wealthy or brilliant, should be allowed to operate above the rules.

Here are some reflections on Elon Musk’s legacy and specific discussion tips…

