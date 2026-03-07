Did you see the story this week about the military commanders who reportedly are calling the war with Iran a “holy war” that Donald Trump was “anointed by Jesus” to wage? Apparently there’s a group of Christians actively praying for Armageddon, and they’re hoping this war is the start of it. And apparently some of these Christians are in the U.S. military. So on top of this being an illegal, poorly planned war, with no specific strategy or goal, it’s also being conducted, at least partially, by religious zealots. That’s just fucking awesome. /s

It’s kind of ironic, considering we’re fighting Iran, which has been run by religious zealots for more than half a century. Whenever you mix religion and government, things get ugly. Our Founders understood that well, which is why they kept them separated, to the degree that they could, while giving every American the right to worship freely. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” That’s what they wrote.

But the American right has forgotten that. In fact, the animating force in my old party these days isn’t the Constitution. It isn’t conservatism or free markets. It isn’t limited government or federalism. It isn’t even patriotism or freedom of speech, though they like to pretend it still is.

It’s white Christian nationalism, which is utterly un-American and utterly un-Christian.

And if we’re going to defend democracy in this country, we’d better start saying that clearly and often. Because right now it’s the engine driving the MAGA movement, the Republican Party, and a big chunk of the political right. Not all Republicans. Not all Christians. But the energy, the rage, the identity, the worldview comes from that place. And it scares the hell out of me.