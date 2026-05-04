The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LML's avatar
LML
2h

I declare, they are so deep in the oligarchs pockets I'm astounded they can sit in their chairs wearing the robes of justice and declare they're unbiased jurists.

Reply
Share
Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
2h

Jimmy Kimmel just endorsed a new drug that trump truly NEEDS to take..

It's called RESYNE!

Hahaha 🤣 HAHAHA 😂

See if you can find the actual commercial for it online.

It's definitely the laugh you NEED today!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture