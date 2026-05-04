Welcome back to Jerks of the Week, where we’ve rounded up another crew of the nation’s worst.

SCOTUS. Let’s kick off with the six jerks who have invalidated the last remaining protection of minority voters in the Voting Rights Act that carries any force. The conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that Louisiana must redraw its congressional map in a decision that dissenting Justice Elena Kagan says will allow states to “systematically dilute minority citizens’ voting power.”

If you’re wondering whether the court is worried about the consequences of its decision, Justice Samuel Alito clears things up in the majority opinion: “Discrimination that occurred some time ago, as well as present-day disparities that are characterized as the ongoing ‘effects of societal discrimination,’ are entitled to much less weight.” That’s legalese for “We don’t give a shit about discrimination, and we’re not going to do anything about it.”

Maybe the biggest jerk of all is Chief Justice John Roberts, for whom this latest decision is just the cherry on top of a career-long crusade to dismantle civil rights law. Then there’s Louisiana’s governor, Jeff Landry, who has already postponed the state’s congressional primaries while a new gerrymandered map is drawn up. Jerks, all of them.

PETE HEGSETH. Meanwhile, Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth continues to be a living insult to the nation’s armed forces. This week took him to a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, where he took aim at the “biggest adversary” in the war against Iran. And it’s not the Iranian military or the new Ayatollah—it’s the American people. Specifically, he’s outraged at the “reckless naysayers and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans.” Apparently anyone who questions Donald Trump’s reckless war is public enemy number one.

His comments did little to appease Democrats, who are concerned about the skyrocketing costs of the Iran war. But Hegseth clearly isn’t worried about budgets, if the joyride he recently gave Kid Rock in an Apache helicopter tells us anything. Great way to spend our money when the national debt now exceeds the size of our economy—for the first time since World War II.

TRUMP’S DOJ. Another set of jerks in Trump’s executive branch are his lackeys in the Department of Justice, which is suing the state of New Jersey for its ban on masks for most law enforcement officers. That’s despite carveouts in the law for officers whose safety is in danger–the Trump Administration’s main argument for masks–and the fact that ICE agents are largely ignoring it anyway. This lawsuit is just another power play to limit states’ ability to protect their residents.

MELANIA TRUMP & THE FCC. Melania Trump is demanding that ABC take action against late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel in retaliation for his comment during a recent skit that she had “the glow of an expectant widow.” She’s calling the talk show host a “coward” and says the joke constitutes “hateful and violent rhetoric.” To her credit, two decades of marriage to Donald Trump have probably made her an expert in both.

The Trump-aligned FCC is lashing out at ABC too, initiating a reevaluation of its station licenses. The agency insists the move is part of an existing investigation into the “diversity practices” of ABC’s parent company, Disney, but many observers see it as an extension of the Trump Administration’s attacks on Kimmel. My take? It’s an attack on free speech, plain and simple.

CBS. Finally, CBS is still bending the knee to Trump. Before airing its 60 Minutes interview with him last Sunday, the network made sure to cut his most incoherent and colorful remarks. Those included rants about how America is the “hottest country in the world,” how much money he’s won from CBS in his lawsuits against the network (ironically, for cutting a segment with Kamala Harris), and how he’s not a king, but if he were, he “wouldn’t be dealing with you.” Considering that Trump takes every opportunity he gets to go off script, those omissions won’t help him very much. But covering Trump’s ass is the last thing we should expect from a free and honest press, and this just makes it clear that CBS is anything but.

Of course, the biggest jerk of the week, month, year, and decade is always Donald Trump himself, but there’s only so much space here to write about all the horrible things he does in a single day, much less a week. Fuck Trump.

Now scroll down for our Heroes of the Week!

This Past Week

My Substack Lives are open to all subscribers, unless noted. Click below if you missed any of my conversations from the past week!

Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

KRIS MAYES. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is taking a stand against the Trump Administration. She’s suing to block its planned conversion of a warehouse in the town of Surprise into a mass detention center. She says the project is illegal under federal law, as the warehouse is just across the street from a hazardous chemical storage facility. “You lose every battle that you choose not to fight,” says Mayes. “Today, the state of Arizona is choosing to fight.” Well done, AG Mayes.

KING CHARLES. Okay, okay, you know I think kings are ridiculous. But at least King Charles sent an important message during his state visit to the U.S. this week. While maintaining a typically British diplomatic face, he made sure to deliver some much-needed criticism to Trump and even succeeded in convincing him to lift some tariffs on Scotch whiskey. Jolly good, Charles.

THE JUDICIARY. SCOTUS might be a bust this week, but other courts across the country are still standing up for the rule of law. This week’s first judicial hero is the New York-based 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled unanimously to strike down ICE’s policy to lock up most detainees without bond. The second is Judge Susan Brnovich, a Trump appointee, who blocked the DOJ’s attempt to grab Arizona’s voter database. Good work, judges.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE. Speaking of the disastrous DOJ, the House Oversight Committee has announced that former Attorney General Pam Bondi will testify about the department’s handling of the Epstein files. The committee filed a contempt resolution after she skipped her scheduled deposition earlier this month. Now it looks like they’ve forced her hand. Right on, reps.

DEFIANT ENTERTAINERS. Jimmy Kimmel remains unfazed by Melania’s and the FCC’s crusade against him. He took to the screen again on Thursday night to mock Trump’s hypocritical calls for him to be fired and to praise the Republican lawmakers who have affirmed his right to free speech. And he’s not the only entertainer who’s keeping up the criticism. Radio host Charlemagne Tha God has rejected calls to “tone down” condemnation of Trump following acts of political violence. “I’m sick of that narrative,” he said, “I need every single media personality to direct that energy and that question toward one person, and that is Donald J. Trump.” Spot on.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

Good Reads for This Week