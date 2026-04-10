It’s happened before. (Source: Andrew Gombert / EPA)

If you listen to or read me regularly, you’ve heard me say it a thousand times: the Democrats are going to smoke the Republicans in the midterms. That’s based not only on conventional wisdom, but also on the environment we’re in right now, which is about as favorable as it gets for an opposition party. Inflation. A new war. The sheer daily assault of Trump, chaos, Trump, cruelty, Trump, incompetence, and Trump. It should be a huge night for Democrats in November.

I believe all that. Mostly.

There are still a few things that keep me up at night. First, we remain a fiercely negatively polarized country. Yes, Donald Trump and the Republicans are unpopular, but the Democrats are hated. I know a lot of you don’t like to hear that, but it’s not me talking—it’s U.S. voters. Just 28% of Americans have a favorable view of the Democratic Party (vs. 32% for the Republican Party). Both parties are despised, but in spite of everything, the Democrats are despised more.

Now, I don’t want to be a total buzzkill. Enthusiasm is certainly playing in the Democrats’ favor right now, and that’s a good thing. But the election is still seven months away. Seven months is a fucking lifetime in electoral politics. There are no guarantees, and we should remember that every. single. day. until November 3.

You want a cautionary tale? Look no further than 2022. Four years ago, it was the Republicans who were supposed to ride a wave—a red tsunami, they called it. Post-COVID inflation was brutal. Joe Biden’s approval numbers were underwater, at about 40%. Every historical indicator pointed to a shellacking for the party in power.

Instead, Republicans barely squeaked out a House majority and got wiped out in the Senate. The wave never came. Partly because of the Dobbs decision. Partly because of poor GOP candidate quality. Partly because Democrats remained disciplined.

The point is: it can go sideways. It went sideways for Republicans in 2022. And, even with that madman in the White House, if Democrats aren’t careful, it will go sideways for them in 2026.

Here’s how it could happen.