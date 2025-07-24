Do you remember Mahmoud Khalil?

He was the young man studying at Columbia on a student visa who was detained by ICE a few months ago. Secretly. Held him in a detention center in Louisiana. No charges. No due process. Just locked him up—for months. Why? Because of his beliefs. Because he’s pro-Palestinian. Because he’s deeply critical of Israel. Because he speaks out boldly and publicly. That’s it. That’s the “crime” that got him detained. In the United States of America.

That’s unconstitutional. That’s un-American. That’s wrong. And I wrote about it here.

Thankfully, the courts agreed. A judge said “enough,” ruled the detention illegal, and ordered Khalil released. Now he’s free and fighting to avoid deportation—again, solely because of his political beliefs. And let me state clearly: I support his right to speak freely. I defend the hell out of it. Always have. Always will.

But this is where things get hard for a lot of folks…