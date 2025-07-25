Source: Getty Images

Look, I know many of you have legitimate fears about Donald Trump canceling or rigging future elections. I hear it from you a lot, and I get it. These fears are certainly well-founded. But I also think we’re looking at it the wrong way. Fear won’t save us. Hand-wringing won’t stop him. And constantly reacting to his chaos machine just keeps us stuck in his orbit.

I don’t know about you, but I’m sick and tired of just watching shit happen, of watching institutions, corporations, the media, and individuals just lay down for this guy. Fuck that. He doesn’t own our elections. They don’t belong to him. They belong to us—the people. Full stop. So let’s stay vigilant, but let’s not manifest our worst fears. Panic and despair are what he wants. Don’t give in to them.

Today, let’s take a break from talking about him and instead focus on what the next Democratic president must be. Not should be—must be. The who doesn’t matter as much as the what.

Here are five things I believe that person absolutely needs to do and bring to the table, starting now: