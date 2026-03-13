Thank you KB, the real pambo, Jill B., Brian Zwicker, Donna Everett, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mike Madrid, Cliff Schecter, and Blue Amp Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
TEQUILA TALK: Big Oil Just Got Exactly What It Wanted From Trump
A recording from Joe Walsh and Cliff Schecter's live video
Mar 13, 2026
The Social Contract Podcast
The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a podcast urging Americans to renew their commitment to democracy by promoting tolerance, respect, staying informed, and active civic engagementThe Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a podcast urging Americans to renew their commitment to democracy by promoting tolerance, respect, staying informed, and active civic engagement
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes