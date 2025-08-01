This guy is nuts.

Man, I’m exhausted. How about you? I don’t know what it was about this past week, but I feel like I hit a big, unscalable mountain of despair. It’s very unlike me, but it does happen on occasion, and the folks at my live chat last night got to see it up close. How can it not happen, to all of us, under these conditions? We’re losing our democracy—actively, ruthlessly—to a psychopath. Yes, a psychopath. A man so mentally fucked-up, he is literally incapable of thinking about anything beyond himself and his own desires.

But you know what? This isn’t on Donald Trump anymore…