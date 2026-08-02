The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Annette Magyar's avatar
Annette Magyar
2h

The Dems I know do not hate Jews. We hate the Netanyahu regime. We are not anti-jewish.

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Smitty
2h

My thoughts from afar and only diving down to a certain level is that I like to believe that the Democrats are showing in their “anti-Jewish” stance is more “anti-Bibi” belief in his approach to the challenges. Yes, the October 7th attack needed to be countered but it seems to have gone over the line in some aspects. It’s also how much interest is in the country vs his political survival in the October election

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