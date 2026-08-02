TALES FROM THE ROAD

As many of you know, I’ve been on the road all summer speaking with regular, everyday Americans of all political viewpoints. Here is a compilation of what I heard this weekend.

In the northern suburbs of Chicago this weekend, I was at an event last night — my mother-in-law’s 90th birthday party. As you all know, I’m married to a lovely Jewish woman, and most of the people in attendance for my mother-in-law’s party were Jewish, and the vast majority were longtime Democrats.

I must have had fairly in-depth conversations with 10-12 individuals — all Jewish, all Democrats, all men and women 70 years old and older — and they ALL said pretty much the exact same thing to me:

“Donald Trump is evil. He and his political party are causing such damage to this country. But I’m so concerned with how anti-Israel the Democratic Party is becoming, I’m so concerned with the rising antisemitism on the left and in the party, that even though I’ll probably vote Democrat this year, I don’t know what I’m going to do in 2028 if this continues. I’ll vote Republican for the first time in my life if the Democratic Party keeps up their hate for Israel.”

Most of these people have never voted Republican before. And a few of them did tell me they would not vote Democrat this November.

There is something real going on in this country when it comes to Jewish-Americans turning away from the Democratic Party.

BE BRAVE,

IN CASE YOU MISSED THIS

***US General Warns Pentagon He Lacks Sufficient Forces to Protect Israel - Washington Post

***U.S. Drops Vandalism Case Against Olympian, Says Reflecting Pool Work Was botched - Wall Street Journal

***Trump & Cronies’ Top 10 Corruption Scandals (Round 4) - Norm Eisen, Democracy Defenders Fund

*** Thom Tillis and John Cornyn deserve zero praise. Me, last week on CNN. The GOP revolt centering around Acting USAG Blanche and his Senate confirmation hearing. Me last week on CNN - Anderson Cooper 360

***Trump’s Unprecedented Fundraising - MSNow

***Don’t ever forget that Trump supporters and Fox News watchers died at a much higher rate than the American population at large.

***It’s the most overlooked story of the past 18 months - Trump’s hollowing out of the FBI, the DOJ, and our intelligence agencies. The result is a much less safe & secure America.

***I post “25th Amendment” at least once a week. Why? Because Trump is no longer capable cognitively of doing the job.

***Malignant narcissists are all around us. And many victims of malignant narcissists never fully heal.

Catch Joe tomorrow on The Social Contract with Joe Walsh and every weekday at 11am ET on Substack, Youtube and all social media platforms

ASK ME ANYTHING….

I’ve always recoiled at politicians who are afraid to answer questions. To be honest, too many are too afraid to even take questions. But throughout my years in the public eye, I have insisted that people can, with respect, ask me anything, and I will, respectfully, answer. No subject is off the table! As a Congressman, I held more open-to-the-public town halls than any other member, and I’d regularly take questions from people who loved me and people who hated me.

Two weeks ago we launched ASK ME ANYTHING! You can ask me any question — policy, political, or personal — and I will answer EVERY question.

I am most curious to hear what is on your mind.

Please send your questions in one of two ways: either as an email response to this email, or by submitting your question as a comment on this Substack post.

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