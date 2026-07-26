TALES FROM THE ROAD

As many of you know, I’ve been on the road all summer speaking with regular, everyday Americans of all political viewpoints. Here is one conversation I would like to share:

I met an older woman in Iowa a few weeks back, a very small business owner. She owns a few roadside motels. She hasn't voted in over 20 years. She's generally sick of all things politics. But she said she's voting this year because of Trump. ONLY because of Trump. She's voting this year because her father, a WWII veteran who passed away 24 years ago, loved this country and served this country, and she said he'd be sickened by what Trump is doing to this country. She told me that Trump is the very thing her father fought against in WWII. She's voting Democrat up and down the ballot. She doesn't really know the first thing about where Democrats are these days, but she doesn't care. She's voting 💯 AGAINST Trump and Republicans. She said she hasn't been this angry about politics, ever.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THIS

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***My question for the left from last Monday still holds: Do you want the Democratic Party to win or do you want to control the Democratic Party? Give this a read:

Joe Walsh @WalshFreedom

The intolerant left is becoming a twin of the intolerant MAGA right. Does the left want the Dem Party to win, or does the left want to control the party? Is there room in the Dem Party for someone like me who’s a very, very strong supporter of Israel? Monday thoughts.👇 open.substack.com/pub/socialcont…

***“This, more than anything, shows how messed up and broken our political system is.👇”:

Joe Walsh. @WalshFreedom

A private citizen, indicted for touching the Reflecting Pool, is being put on trial and faces potential prison time, but the current President of the United States, indicted for trying to overthrow an American election, has not been put on trial and probably never will be. 2026 America, in a nutshell.👇

Scott MacFarlane. @MacFarlaneNew Jul 20

The trial of David Hearn, the former Olympian accused of touching the Reflecting Pool, is scheduled for September 28 in DC Superior Court

***“Hey Democrats, remember, if this bullshit is ALL Republicans can talk about, you’re winning. But when they do talk about this bullshit, punch back. Please.👇”

Joe Walsh @WalshFreedom

As a former right-wing culture war practitioner, let me just say that if Republicans this year couldn’t talk about “communists,” “transgenders,” “illegals,” “testosterone levels,” “brown & black immigrants,” and “stolen elections,” they’d have nothing…to talk about.

***“I love this segment I did this past week on the London Broadcasting Company on the importance of civil disobedience in fighting back against Trump. This hit is only 45 seconds, have a listen.👇”

Civil disobedience is not a rejection of American democracy. It is how generations have forced democracy to honor its promises.



Abolitionists defied laws protecting slavery and helped people escape through the Underground Railroad. Suffragists picketed the White House and endured prison for demanding the vote. Workers struck for humane hours and safer workplaces. Rosa Parks refused to surrender her seat. Black students occupied lunch counters. Freedom Riders challenged segregation, and marchers crossed Selma’s bridge. Later, students resisted the Vietnam War, disability activists occupied federal buildings, and ACT UP disrupted business as usual during the AIDS crisis.



Each movement was called rude, disorderly, dangerous or unpatriotic. History remembers them differently: they exposed injustice and expanded freedom.



Yesterday, that tradition continued in the Senate as anti-war protesters repeatedly interrupted Pete Hegseth’s testimony seeking billions more for the Iran war, holding signs reading “NO WAR ON IRAN.”



Power prefers silence. Democracy requires dissent.

***The DOJ is making it possible to buy a gun online.

Catch Joe tomorrow on The Social Contract with Joe Walsh and every weekday at 11am ET on Substack, Youtube and all social media platforms

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I’ve always recoiled at politicians who are afraid to answer questions. To be honest, too many are too afraid to even take questions. But throughout my years in the public eye, I have insisted that people can, with respect, ask me anything, and I will, respectfully, answer. No subject is off the table! As a Congressman, I held more open-to-the-public town halls than any other member, and I’d regularly take questions from people who loved me and people who hated me.

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