The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Mary's avatar
Mary
1h

I think most Iowans are coming to their senses. However I still have family members who haven’t come to their senses yet. For sure a son in law and brother in law who will never come to their senses….They’re too submerged into conspiracy theories……

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The Angry Prole's avatar
The Angry Prole
2h

Only liars, opportunists, and otherwise poorly educated and propagandized people support capitalism and the corrupt Bourgeois power structure, and yes, that includes the DSA / Democratic Party.

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