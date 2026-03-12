The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NewYawkTuff's avatar
NewYawkTuff
2h

Stated perfectly🎯 disgusted with both!

Reply
Share
Bob K.'s avatar
Bob K.
2h

I agree Joe. The problem is how to appeal to people who hate both parties. The amount of disinformation on social media and Fox News is staggering and well funded.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture