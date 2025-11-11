This is The Social Contract Community Issue, our free weekly edition built by and for the readers of The Social Contract. If you have something to share with the community, we’d love to hear from you. Please send it our way at thesocialcontractwithjoewalsh@gmail.com. Thank you!

Did you hear what independent Sen. Angus King said about the government shutdown and why he and seven Democratic senators decided to give up the fight?

“Standing up to Donald Trump didn’t work.”

Wow. I can’t think of a more pitiful, defeatist, tone-deaf, and cowardly thing to say at this moment. When the courts are on our side, the polls are on our side, and last week’s election results are on our side, Angus King and seven Democratic senators chose to stand down.

Sen. King, it’s time to retire. Let someone who is willing to fight for Americans take your place. Your congenial bipartisanship, unfortunately, doesn’t cut it in this era. That kind of approach to governing is over, at least for now. It only works if both sides share a commitment to it.

Instead, Republicans laugh at you and your so-called “norms.” Expecting a good-faith debate or, better yet, a compromise with this Republican Party is like expecting a lion not to eat you because you didn’t eat him. Good fucking luck with that.

The Democrats caved yet again. Their voters asked for one simple thing from them: fight. Stand up to the fascist in the White House and his cabal of shameless enablers. But when the moment came, they couldn’t do it. They blinked. And in that blink, they surrendered their moral authority.

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

Once again, Dick Durbin betrays us. Glad he is resigning. The Democrats never should have entered this shutdown battle. They caved anyway, and for what? Just to put SNAP recipients in peril (which I unfortunately am one of)? All they showed me is that they don’t know how to fight. Fuck them. —Jason N.

Hi Joe, Today was admittedly my first time tuning in to your solo podcast. I’ve seen you cohosting or in guest roles on other podcasts. But, after listening to you, today, I felt compelled to express my absolute wonder at the sincerity and humanity of your message. Every observation, invocation, and condemnation you called out, resonated with me with every fiber of my frustrated and anxiety-ridden being. And let me say how impressed I am with your honesty in tracking your journey from rabid Tea Partier to humanitarian, patriotic Everyman American, who’s done the introspective work to see the egregious flaws in the despicable Republican Party. You chose love over hate, truth over dishonesty, progress over regression. I’ll be subscribing to your Substack, despite being laid off for the last several months and unable to land a job as a Black, female immigrant citizen. Please keep up the good work. I’ll be following you and relying on your voice crying in the wilderness! Kind regards. —Sandra McK.

Hello Joe, Do you want reluctant establishment Democrats to start paying attention to you and being more comfortable with you running for office? Maybe being the first one to bring back the term ‘Misery Index’ might help. Job losses, food becoming unavailable or out of financial reach, other costs spiraling out of control, not being able to take an effing flight this close to the holidays, ICE thugs harming American citizens, etc. I think the term Misery Index applies here. —Jose T.

Joe, I’ve been listening to your podcasts for about six months now. I appreciate your point of view and straightforward style. I agree with most but, of course, not all. Listening today as you mentioned Hakeem Jeffries’ comment about the Democratic Party being back. I don’t think I could agree more with you. He is wrong, and to think this is a comeback is foolish. My question for you: how do we get through to him/them to temper their smug confidence? We need them to put on their big boy/girl pants and fight like crazy. How do we get them to understand the weight of the moment does not allow for business as usual or old-style methods? They need to deploy political guerilla tactics. How do we get through? I fear same old stuff, which will rebound to ineffectiveness. —Joe C.

Appreciate your candor, honesty, open mind, hopefulness, and most importantly, your relentless defense of our great nation. The 2025 election results were a profound rejection of Trumpism. How do we continue this momentum going forward? In addition to tearing down the ballroom, Dem candidates ought to be promising corruption reform, Constitutional amendments, taxing the rich, and creating a commission to investigate all of the crimes being committed in plain sight. Thank you. —Adam H.

Joe, Thanks for doing everything you do everyday. I’m a lifelong Democrat and very much a moderate. I want a Democratic Party with a tent broad enough to welcome everyone from a Joe Walsh, Adam Kinzinger (if he were to change), and even a Liz Cheney to a Zohran Mamdani. All viewpoints are valid, and all voices should be heard. Keep up the good work! I say this in full consideration of what I said about you in the Tea Party days. Lol. —Michael P.

I am 63, raised conservatively, but am a Democrat aligned with the idea that government should be for the people’s good. Full stop. What that looks like I could expound upon endlessly, but the post-WWII government that arose, while not perfect, arose not out of accident, but to address issues like environmental destruction. You are a libertarian in my book. Here is something I wrote on my own Substack with a name for the current Republican Party and Trump. —Doug H. Doug's Substack Got to get this off my chest. . . I have come to view the existing Presidential team and Republican Party a collective Death Star against the economy, the poor, the middle class of America and our republic form of government and basic ideals that we are all in this together… Read more

