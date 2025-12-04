The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Murray Smart's avatar
Murray Smart
25m

Scott Jennings is Full of Shit! He has his face so far up Trump's Ass it is amazing he can even breathe. He is one of the reasons CNN is unwatchable today. They worry about sucking up to Trump and not offending Donnie so they have this bozo on. Click is the answer to Jennings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Lisa McKnight's avatar
Lisa McKnight
15m

Scott Jennings was the final straw that made me stop watching CNN. His smugness and arrogance as he lies and belittles became too hard to watch. I am not opposed to intelligent discourse, he does not offer that...he is slick and coiffed and fake. I believe you when you say he was different , because I believe you speak the truth, but I have never seen that in him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture