Ryan Lizza and Joe Walsh: How the Tea Party Turned Into MAGA

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript6012Ryan Lizza and Joe Walsh: How the Tea Party Turned Into MAGAA recording from Joe Walsh and Ryan Lizza's live videoJoe Walsh and Ryan LizzaSep 17, 20256012ShareTranscriptGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshRyan LizzaWrites Telos News SubscribeRecent PostsLive with Joe WalshSep 14 • Joe Walsh and RoyceUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathSep 12 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathUPDATE: Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer Caught — Here’s What We KnowSep 12 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshSep 12 • Joe WalshRaw and Unfiltered: Walsh WednesdaySep 11 • Joe Walsh, Michael Cohen, and Lev ParnasHere Comes the PainSep 5 • Joe WalshLive with Joe WalshSep 5 • Joe Walsh