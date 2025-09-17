The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12

Ryan Lizza and Joe Walsh: How the Tea Party Turned Into MAGA

A recording from Joe Walsh and Ryan Lizza's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Ryan Lizza's avatar
Joe Walsh
and
Ryan Lizza
Sep 17, 2025
12
Share
Transcript
Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture