Those of you who read this newsletter or listen to my podcast regularly know how I feel about face-to-face conversations—they are absolutely essential to restoring our social contract.
We have a long way to go. But we make progress every day, with every conversation.
Take this story about Zohran Mamdani, NYC’s Democratic mayoral candidate…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Social Contract with Joe Walsh to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.