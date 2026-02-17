This is The Social Contract Community Issue, our free weekly edition built by and for the readers of The Social Contract. If you have something to share with the community, we’d love to hear from you. Please send it our way at thesocialcontractwithjoewalsh@gmail.com. Thank you!

Only one week to go until DEFIANCE.org’s STATE OF THE SWAMP event, a rebuttal to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, on February 24, from 7-11 pm ET, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Did you know this is ALSO a live streaming event you can join REMOTELY?

That’s right. You don’t have to leave the comfort of your own living room to enjoy the camaraderie, satire, visuals, calls to action, peaceful defiance, civic participation, solidarity, and resistance next Tuesday evening.

I’ll be there, speaking alongside some amazing pro-democracy leaders…

Stacy Abrams | Jim Acosta | Wajahat Ali | Tom Arnold | Ruth Ben-Ghiat | LaTosha Brown | Fmr. Gov. Steve Bullock | George Conway | Rep. Jason Crow | Robert De Niro | Norm Eisen | Rep. Dan Goldman | Sue Gordon | Stephanie Grisham | Mehdi Hasan | Brian Karem | Glenn Kirschner | Abbe Lowell | Tara McGowan | Rep. Seth Moulton | Asha Rangappa | Robby Roadsteamer | Rashad Robinson | Mark Ruffalo | Steve Schmidt | Rep. Eric Swalwell | Charlie Sykes | Miles Taylor | Fmr. Sen. Jon Tester | Baratunde Thurston | Olivia Troye | Joyce Vance | Lisandra Vasquez | Rep. Eugene Vindman | Marianne Williamson | Sen. Ron Wyden

As my friend Miles Taylor, co-founder of DEFIANCE.org, says:

“This is not a protest or a watch party. It’s a live, public rebuttal—grounded in facts, accountability, and action. Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in American history. This event will report the truth about the state of our union under his failed leadership and how Americans can defy the man who’s dividing us.”

Whether you can join us in person or remotely, please visit DEFIANCE.org/sotu for more information and to RSVP. Use my personal discount code WALSH15 for 15% off your tickets.

I hope you can make it!

This Week on The Social Contract

My Substack Lives are open to all subscribers, unless noted. Please join us this week!

Wednesday, 7pm ET: Guest TBA

Thursday, 2pm ET: Mike Madrid of “The Great Transformation”

Thursday, 4pm ET: “Unvarnished” with Edwin Eisendrath

Thursday, 6pm ET: “Tequila Talk” with Cliff Schecter

Thursday, 7pm ET: AMA for paid subscribers

Friday, noon ET: “Welcome to the Party, Pal!” with Mike Nellis

Look at these young American patriots at the Dundee Crown High School walkout to protest ICE! Many of these kids were part of the Boys & Girls Club that I was on the board of for 10 years… —Jason N.

Hey there— Attached is a short video of my daughter’s high school in Huntington Beach, CA demonstrating against ICE last month. More than 100 students participated. And this is in the heart of MAGA country. Thanks for all the work you do to help educate people. —John B.

Hey Joe, Why is he still in office? I don’t understand how he hasn’t been removed from office yet. He has horrible ratings, and he’s destroying our country, our economy, and our democracy every day. I’m really worried that we’re getting very close to THE POINT OF NO RETURN (if we haven’t already passed it). What will it take to get him out of office NOW? There has to be a way! —Independent American

No matter how bad things get, Trump voters will vote for him…UNLESS the Democrats offer things that resonate with them and solve acute problems. THAT means, it’s all up to what the Dems offer, not how bad Trump is. My theory is about 80% of the country actually hates Trump, but Dems have been talking about the wrong things for over a decade. My 10,000 foot view: I’m seeing a bunch of impressive Dem women running for office, and they are devouring their competition much of the time. Maybe they are sick of being on the sideline while horrible Republican men and wimpy Democratic men run things. Sounds good to me. Besides, in many ways, it’s women who are most affected by bad policy and the breakdown of culture. —Stephen M.

Hi Joe, As I was listening to your segment about ruby red Idaho feeling pain (and betrayal!), two ideas occurred to me, which I want to share in the hope they help in your daily, holy work to bring MAGAs to the light. 1) Trump has been mafia-involved from his early, early days in NYC. I lived in NYC for 10+ years as a young adult, moving in legal circles. It was received wisdom that anyone doing construction (and pizzas) was connected to or beholden to the mob. They had to be. Trump has no curiosity about anything but grifting opportunities, right? He knows nothing and cares nothing about how food gets on the table. Stephen Miller has been an extraordinarily twisted zealot since high school days, and knows and cares nothing about practical things like food production. When Trump was lobbied by red farmers last summer, he said publicly that ICE raids should lighten up on (red) farms. Miller countermanded that. Neither one of them, with their shrunken brains, can grasp what happens when they radically reduce national food supply. Americans will find out this summer into fall! 2) MAGAs are in a cult—a huge version of the “folie a deux,” which I call “folie a millions.” Not psychosis of two, but millions of people departing the constraints of reality. Dr. Stephen Hassan has devoted his professional life to cultism. He says that people Wake Up when they realize the cult leader has been lying to them. Trump said he was going to go after “the worst of the worst.” Every MAGA (who isn’t completely delusional) knows that’s a lie. I like what AOC said the other day: Your hospital is closing so that money can be given to the President’s billionaire buddies. Yes, MAGAs have to suffer to learn. Unfortunately, 90% of the rest of us will suffer too. Oh! Another idea: before you ask a MAGA whether a person of faith (a Christian) can be a Democrat, how about refreshing your memory of the Beatitudes, aka the Sermon on the Mount? Key points throughout Old and New Testaments are care of the poor (and God’s preference for the poor and vulnerable) and welcoming the stranger. Oops! Go get ‘em, Joe! BTW, at least half the electorate is “politically homeless.” —Kristine M.

Hi Joe, One thought I wanted to pass along is with regards to the Epstein files. Pam Bondi and others seem to trivialize the whole thing by saying that they are moving on from the Epstein files. It occurred to me that by using the name “Epstein files,” we are all trivializing it. There is so much more involved than a bunch of files. We need a name that communicates the seriousness of the topic, like the “Epstein atrocities” or something else that conjures more emotion than “files.” Just a thought. —Bill N.

Hi Joe, Long-time listener and licensed concealed-carry, gun-owning registered…Democrat (only to allow me to vote in primaries here in PA). I’m also a Vice President at a company, and something occurred to me while taking my dogs for a walk while listening to your podcast, which I do everyday, weather-permitting. A common thing we see with Trump’s people “testifying” in front of committees is that they all bring along opposition research to use against anyone who challenges their authority. As a person who is lucky enough to have good bosses, I find that we often model ourselves by the people who have power over us; we are an extension of their authority and model their method of leadership. This has me thinking that Trump has such a good grasp on his people because he uses the same tactics with them. I’m sure he has binders of illegal actions or extremely shameful acts done by Bondi, Patel, and to some extent Bessent (though he seems too vanilla to have dark secrets and is likely in it just for the political power and experience to be a stepping stone to his next role). I also believe this is why Bongino left the administration. He doesn’t seem like he would not punch back if Trump was threatening to expose him. With all he saw in the FBI files, he knows he has the upper-hand and wasn’t willing to be his puppet making a governmental salary, which is why he went back to spreading conspiracy theories on podcasts. Anyway, food for thought. Keep up the great work! —David B.

You have mentioned race before, and it is an interesting and important topic. However, maybe not you in particular, but at least in the United States, race often refers to people of European vs. African ancestry. This ignores the fact that the majority of people on earth are actually of the Asian race, including Native Americans who migrated to the Americas from East Asia thousands of years ago. This is of particular importance to me because I have Asian ancestry from China, though the majority of my ancestors were from Eastern Europe. A conversation of race must include ALL races—Asian races as well as African and European races. Not to do this is an affront to anyone who has Asian ancestors or Latin ancestors. —Elena S.

Good afternoon, Joe. I hope all is well with you. I’m so glad that you got to spend time with your “puppy-dogs” this weekend. Today, you were speaking about this “nut woman.” (I’m trying to be kind. I honestly have a hard time typing/saying her name. For my sanity, I’ll refer to her as “KN.”) KN’s statement about her responsibility for the elections...I’d love to say she didn’t mean it, or she meant something else. NO! Have we not learned anything from the “fascist maniac” in the White House? We need to remember that everything he said, he DID mean. She does too! She is a dangerous woman, with a lot of power and influence, unfortunately. I’ve been hearing rumors that she wants to be the “new face” of MAGA, and that she wants to run for President. It’s reassuring to have you recognize this incident for what it really is: Bullshit. Thanks for all you do, every day. Kindest regards. —Sally M.

