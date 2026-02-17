The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
1h

Awesome videos. I wish I could afford the State of the Swamp, but Soc. Sec. doesn't pay enough for such luxuries.

Reply
Share
Sunny's avatar
Sunny
1h

Haha 🤣 I’ll resist anywhere.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture