Hey, a very brief Meltdown this week. It’s clear that this war that Donald Trump started, he’s lost. He’s surrendered. This deal, this memorandum of understanding, or whatever the hell it is between the Trump Administration and Iran is an abject foreign policy failure. It’s a humiliating foreign policy disaster for the United States.

Iran won this war. Trump lost. America lost. This war that he started—that he’s been fucking up from the very beginning, that he’s been lying and lying and lying and lying about throughout—he now has surrendered.

He lost. Iran is stronger. America is weaker. It’s done. It’s over.

It’s an utter surrender. And oh, by the way, Iran’s getting billions and billions and billions and billions of dollars. We lost. This is an absolute disaster. But here’s my Meltdown this week…

Everything I just said, coming from me, as someone who never wanted us to go to war with Iran, who believed from day one it was a stupid, illegal war that would end badly, is one thing. But here’s the thing though: Trump’s getting pounded from all sides. He’s getting pounded from his right. He’s getting pounded by foreign policy hawks. He’s getting pounded by the Mark Levins and the Ben Shapiros of the world, who’ve been dying and itching to go to war against Iran since they were babies.

All the pro-Israel folk, who I adore, who wanted Trump to go to war, they’re all disappointed, devastated, and pissed-off about this surrender, this defeat, where the United States of America basically makes every concession under the sun. Iran, you can open up your oil again. Iran, we will unfreeze all your assets. Iran, we will raise $300 billion for you. Iran, our troops will leave the arena. On and on it goes. America conceding everything, and all Iran has to do is say, we’ll open up the Strait again, and we’ll say one more time that we’ll never develop a nuclear weapon—something they’ve been saying forever.

The point is this: Trump’s critics on the right are pounding him. Conservatives are pounding him. Iran war hawks are pounding him. Republicans are pounding him. Israel lovers are pounding him.

But here’s what pisses me off. Some are criticizing Trump by name, but the vast majority of them are blaming somebody else. Ben Shapiro came out earlier today and blamed JD Vance for this foreign policy disaster. Eric Erickson, a right-wing radio talk show host from Atlanta, blamed the American people for not being able to accept high gas prices. Conservatives and war hawks are blaming Vance. They’re blaming Marco Rubio. They’re saying Trump got bad advice, or Trump wasn’t served well. They’re blaming everybody but Trump for this fuck-up.

It’s like they’re almost there. “Oh, this is bad,” they’re saying. “This is a bad deal. We’ve surrendered.” Hannity wondered about it, and Laura Ingraham said it. But they will not blame Trump head-on. They don’t have the guts to blame Trump for this fuck-up. They’re publicly calling it a fuck-up, all these voices on the right. Some Republican members of Congress are calling it a fuck-up, but they’re still loathe to blame Trump for the fuck-up. It’s Vance…it’s his advisors…it’s our allies…and on and on it goes.

Don’t let them get away with it. Starting right now, when you hear somebody on the right, when you hear a Republican, when you hear a conservative talker or thinker agree with me that this is an utter disaster, this is a royal fuck-up, we surrendered, we lost, and Trump looks weaker than Neville Chamberlain, but they don’t point their finger at Trump, tell them to fuck off. Tell them not good enough. Tell them to do what I’ve been telling them to do: have the guts. Have the decency and the guts to call out the only person responsible for this fuck-up: Donald Trump.

This is not new. They’ve been doing this the whole time. The Epstein files cover-up? Pam Bondi’s fault, Todd Blanche’s fault, somebody else’s fault. It’s never Trump’s fault. He just got bad advice. This is what they do. The tariffs? Oh, Trump got bad advice from his economic advisors—Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick, whoever. It’s somebody else’s fault, not Trump’s fault, for the tariffs. On and on it goes.

Every time Trump does bad, Trump does something stupid, Trump does something lawless, Trump does something that hurts the economy, all of his friends, his allies, his sycophants, and his cheerleaders blame someone else for that fuck-up, for that screw-up, for that stupid thing. Well, that criticism just ain’t good enough.

If you do not have the courage and the decency, my friends on the right, my former Republican colleagues, my former conservative media colleagues, if you don’t have the decency and the guts to blame the only person who’s to blame for this war fuck-up—Trump—then I just don’t want to hear from you.

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

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Thursday, 4pm ET: “Unvarnished” with Edwin Eisendrath

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