The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
2h

I love your Rants 🎯 Thanks for Keepin' It Real for us,Joe, and will reStack ASAP 💯👍

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KC science's avatar
KC science
2h

Kushner and Witkoff deserve a bunch of credit

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