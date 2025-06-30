Source: USA Today

Vice President JD Vance is a bit of an enigma, seemingly by intention. Perhaps because of his humble upbringing and later Ivy League education, he’s like a chameleon, sliding inconspicuously between personas, adapting to his environment and the people around him. His name has even changed several times throughout his life, almost to emphasize this ability.

Vance is someone who once compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, calling him a “moral disaster,” but then saw fit to run alongside him. He’s someone married to an accomplished woman who is the child of immigrants, but has made disparaging remarks about both women and immigrants. He has developed a reputation online as something of an edgelord, but surprised some viewers of his debate with Tim Walz last year by presenting as well-spoken, respectful, and at times compassionate.

As Stephen Collinson and Caitlin Hu wrote for CNN:

“He’s exceedingly smart—one reason why his political positioning and apparent hypocrisy are usually taken as evidence of nefarious calculation. Vance, who briefly served as an Ohio senator, despises traditional media and Washington elites, so he’s a natural fit with Trump’s populism. He’s also a U.S. Marine veteran—so he ought to know better about the contribution of U.S. allies to the war on terror. And he got rich in Silicon Valley and has an in with the big tech barons who’ve moved sharply to the right and embraced Trump in his second term.”

As much as his background, experiences, and temperament tend towards bifurcation, they are also quite different from Trump’s. The question is, would he be an improvement over Trump? If, hypothetically speaking, Trump were impeached, convicted, and removed from office—or removed via the 25th Amendment—would a JD Vance presidency be slightly, or perhaps markedly, better? Or could it possibly be even worse? The answer depends a lot on how you define “better” and “worse.”

