PODCAST: Your Daily Reminder: Trump Thinks His Supporters Are Idiots

I don’t think his supporters are idiots. So I’ll keep reminding them regularly what their dear leader thinks of them.
Joe Walsh
Jul 22, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Every day since this Epstein story broke, Trump has thrown out hundred of red meat distractions. To distract and deceive his supporters. Because he thinks his supporters are idiots. Well I don’t think his supporters are idiots. So I’ll keep reminding them regularly what their dear leader thinks of them.

