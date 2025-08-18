PODCAST: You STILL Don’t Get It? Trump Stands With Putin, Trump Stands Against The Free World. Now You Get It

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
So many people STILL don’t understand Trump’s behavior on the war in Ukraine. So many people STILL thinking that Trump keeps getting played by Putin. No. Trump is not being played by Putin. Trump is doing exactly what he wants because Trump works for Putin, Trump is on Putin’s side. Once you accept that scary truth, everything that’s happening now makes sense.
