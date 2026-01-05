PODCAST: Yes, Trump Is A Tyrant. But We’ve Let Him Be A Tyrant

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Invading Venezuela and kidnapping its leader was illegal, unconstitutional, and immoral. Trump had no legal authority to do it. It was just wrong. But every day for the past ten yrs, Trump has done illegal, unconstitutional, and immoral things. And we’ve NEVER held him accountable for any of it. So who’s to blame him for thinking he can do whatever he wants?

