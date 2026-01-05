The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Share post
Transcript

PODCAST: Yes, Trump Is A Tyrant. But We’ve Let Him Be A Tyrant

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jan 05, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Invading Venezuela and kidnapping its leader was illegal, unconstitutional, and immoral. Trump had no legal authority to do it. It was just wrong. But every day for the past ten yrs, Trump has done illegal, unconstitutional, and immoral things. And we’ve NEVER held him accountable for any of it. So who’s to blame him for thinking he can do whatever he wants?

Thank you DuAnne Redus, Jill B., Matuga, Barniclebetty, American Perp Walk, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Discussion about this video

